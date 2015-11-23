8 Cookbooks to Give Your Favorite Chef This Holiday Season

In need of a few ideas for the cook in your life—or maybe you need to provide people with a few holiday gift ideas for yourself? Herewith, we present you with the best new cookbooks to hit shelves this holiday season. From wellness guru Dr. Andrew Weil’s opus on good food served up fast to rising farm-to-table star Travis Lett’s first recipe guide, shop the cookbooks our lifestyle editors are adding to their own holiday wish lists.