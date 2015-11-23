8 Cookbooks to Give Your Favorite Chef This Holiday Season

InStyle Staff
Nov 23, 2015 @ 10:00 am

In need of a few ideas for the cook in your life—or maybe you need to provide people with a few holiday gift ideas for yourself? Herewith, we present you with the best new cookbooks to hit shelves this holiday season. From wellness guru Dr. Andrew Weil’s opus on good food served up fast to rising farm-to-table star Travis Lett’s first recipe guide, shop the cookbooks our lifestyle editors are adding to their own holiday wish lists.

EVERYDAY SUPER FOOD BY JAMIE OLIVER

The English chef shares recipes that have helped him to make gradual and significant changes to his diet and lifestyle, resulting in dramatic improvements in his health and wellbeing.

THE NOMAD COOKBOOK BY DANIEL HUMM AND WILL GUIDARA

Award-winning chef Daniel Humm shares his favorite recipes in this gorgeous tome, complete with a little book of cocktails nestled into a slot in the back.

TACOPEDIA BY DEBORAH HOLTZ

A comprehensive tribute to "Mexican taco culture," with 100 recipes accompanied by interviews, street and food photography, illustrations, graphics, and more.

FAST FOOD, GOOD FOOD BY ANDREW WEIL

Wellness guru Dr. Andrew Weil's latest book focuses on super healthy and easy-to-prepare recipes for everyday cooking.

HARTWOOD BY ERIC WARNER AND MYA HENRY

Read about the amazing journey of a Brooklyn couple who packed up their chef's knives and moved to Tulum, Mexico, to follow a dream (and feed lots of happy travellers at a beachside restaurant). The recipes will transport any friend to a happy place.

THE FOOD LAB BY J. KENJI LOPEZ-ALT

This fascinating, super detailed cookbook explores the science of cooking classic American dishes, with foolproof tips to use for a lifetime of good results in the kitchen.

Nopi: The Cookbook by Yotam Ottolenghi and Ramael Scully

The latest cookbook from Israel-born superchef Yotam Ottolenghi, with recipes created for his London eatery, Nopi.

Gjelina: Cooking from Venice California by Travis Lett

Named after his wildly popular Venice Beach restaurant where delectable farm-to-table cooking reigns supreme, Travis Lett's first cookbook will thrill the home chef who loves a trip to the green market.

