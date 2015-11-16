Sparkly Gift Ideas For Your Glam Friends

InStyle Staff
Nov 16, 2015 @ 4:00 pm
1 of 9

BANANA REPUBLIC MONOGRAM GOLD BLAZER

This gilded blazer is the ultimate holiday party piece.

Banana Republic $198
2 of 9

GLITTER PARTY CLUTCH

We foresee friends rocking this clutch at every holiday and New Year's outing. Also available in silver. 

Talbots $129
3 of 9

MICHAEL KORS PAVé GOLD-TONE WATCH

This sparkling watch will quickly become your BFF's number-one wardrobe staple.

Michael Kors $390
4 of 9

CHELSEA & VIOLET FLIP SEQUIN TOP

Slip this sequined blouse under a blazer during the day, and then let it shine sans jacket at an evening cocktail party.

Chelsea & Violet $88
5 of 9

LIMITED EDITION MY BURBERRY PERFUME 

You can monogram the bottle, and there's glitter inside—need we say more?

Burberry $125
6 of 9

KIDS' ARTWORK AS FOIL ART PRINT

Scan or photograph a line drawing and then upload it to have it printed (in gold, pink gold, silver—any color, really) and framed.

Minted $129 and up
7 of 9

LANA SQUARE SIGNET RING

You can monogram this incredibly well-priced ring from Sarah Chloe. 

Sarah Chloe $169
8 of 9

SEQUINED DRESS

Make heads turn with this sparkly dress that's a steal at under $100.

Lord & Taylor $99
9 of 9

SWAROVSKI BOOK

A dazzling romp through the myriad designer collaborations with the venerable Austrian crystal company—from Prada and Dior to Zaha Hadid.

Swarovski $54

