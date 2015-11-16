Sparkly Gift Ideas For Your Glam Friends

This gilded blazer is the ultimate holiday party piece.
We foresee friends rocking this clutch at every holiday and New Year's outing. Also available in silver.
This sparkling watch will quickly become your BFF's number-one wardrobe staple.
Slip this sequined blouse under a blazer during the day, and then let it shine sans jacket at an evening cocktail party.
You can monogram the bottle, and there's glitter inside—need we say more?
Scan or photograph a line drawing and then upload it to have it printed (in gold, pink gold, silver—any color, really) and framed.
You can monogram this incredibly well-priced ring from Sarah Chloe.
Make heads turn with this sparkly dress that's a steal at under $100.
A dazzling romp through the myriad designer collaborations with the venerable Austrian crystal company—from Prada and Dior to Zaha Hadid.