Food Subscription Boxes That Everyone Will Gobble Up This Holiday Season

It can be a challenge to find personal, meaningful presents for everyone on your list year after year. That’s when we turn to the humble food subscription service–the delicious gift that keeps on giving. Whether you’re shopping for a cooking novice, a niche appetite (pickled fennel, anyone?), or a super sneaky, last-minute token of appreciation (the recipient will never know you put in the order just an hour ago), these monthly packages will give you peace of mind, or at least save you a trip to the mall.

Scroll on for our top picks.

Compartés

Your friend who dreams in chocolate can get their cocoa fix with Compartés’ Gourmet Chocolate of the Month subscription where they will receive a set of limited edition truffles or bars on the regular.

What You'll Get: A seasonal selection of handmade goodies

available at Compartés $150/3 months SHOP NOW
Farm to People

This selection of hot sauces is heaven in a box for your fire-breathing friend who puts chilies on everything.

What You'll Get: 2 to 3 bottles of small-batch swag

available at Farm to People $25/month SHOP NOW
Love With Food

Proof that eating healthy doesn't have to be soulless, Love With Food fills up your pantry with a gaggle of delicious gluten-free and celiac-safe organic snacks. Even better: For every box Love With Food sends out, two meals are donated to a food bank in America.

Perfect For: G-Free Foodies

What You'll Get: 12 to 15 gluten-free snacks

How Often You'll Get It: Sign up to receive your yummy box monthly; or get a discount when you buy a three-month, six-month, or annual subscription.

Cost: $25/month

available at Love With Food From $8/month SHOP NOW
MistoBox

For the coffee fiend, MistoBox delivers a monthly package of freshly roasted, ready-to-brew coffee, making the morning grumps a thing of the past.

What You'll Get: One 12 oz. bag of whole bean coffee customized to the recipient’s preferences

available at MistoBox $20/month SHOP NOW
OrangeGlad

OrangeGlad scours farmers markets and speciality stores around the country for the best small-batch, artisanal confections so that you don't have to.

What You'll Get: 5 deluxe-sized treats

available at Cratejoy From $25/month SHOP NOW
Carnivore Club

Eliminate re-gifting forever with the Carnivore Club, a subscription box that promises to deliver the very best artisanal cured meat in the entire world.

Perfect For: Charcuterie Addicts

What You'll Get: Four to six laboriously cured meats

How Often You'll Get It: Carnivore Club has a range of delivery options including monthly, bi-monthly, or quarterly.

Cost: $50/month

available at Carnivore Club $55/month SHOP NOW
MOUTH

The Pickle of the Month Club is ideal for the dill connoisseur who is more than happy to explore an array of pickled goods from the good ol' cuke to the more unusual fennel or cherry.

What You'll Get: 3 to 4 jars of pickled goods

available at MOUTH From $58/3 months SHOP NOW
Raw Spice Box

Spice up their cooking strategy with these aromatic flavor kits that will show them how to experiment with flavor combinations from around the world.

What You'll Get: The Monthly Spice Box option comes with 3 freshly ground spices and the option to add extra flavors

available at Raw Spice Bar From $6/month SHOP NOW
Treatsie

Ready for a sugar rush? Treatsie introduces their subscribers to indie candy labels, small batch artisanal sweets, and other under-the-radar goodness.

What You'll Get: Up to $25 worth of hand-crafted, gourmet goodness from three different candy makers

available at Treatsie From $20/month SHOP NOW
Bocandy

This mix of indie candies from around the world (think Green Tea Kit-Kats and Bulgarian Milk Bars) will satisfy any sweet tooth. And with the limited offer code FIRSTMONTH199, the first month is only $2!

What You'll Get: The starter box delivers 5 to 7 snacks per month

available at Crate Joy From $10/month SHOP NOW
Teavery

We love the variety of organic, loose leaf teas that come with this monthly subscription. Get 10 percent off with the code SUB10.

What You'll Get: The Tea Enthusiast box comes with four different blends—fruity, classic, herbal, and a surprise blend selected by experts

available at Crate Joy From $15/month SHOP NOW
Mantry

If Ron Swanson had a subscription box service, it would look something like Mantry. Each month, a curated box of dude-friendly snacks (past themes included "Bacon Nation," "Tailgate Tour" and "Bourbon BBQ") is delivered to your door in a handmade wooden crate.

Perfect For: Lumbersexuals and Armchair QBs

What You'll Get: Six full-sized, snack-ready goodies in a reusable wooden crate

How Often You'll Get It: Subscribe monthly to Mantry; or buy a one-, three-, or six-month plan upfront to receive discounts and/or a bonus jerky kit.

Cost: $59/month

Wine Down Box

This selection of the best small batch wines paired with artisanal charcuterie from around the country.

What You'll Get: One 750ml bottle of wine, two servings of fromage, charcuterie, and a bag of handmade crackers

available at Wine Down Box From $45/month SHOP NOW
Try the World

Ready for a global culinary adventure? Each month, a selection of gourmet goodies from a different country gets handpicked from a world-renown chef and gets delivered to your door.

What You'll Get: 7 to 8 items from a new country every month

available at Try the World From $29/month SHOP NOW

