Food Subscription Boxes That Everyone Will Gobble Up This Holiday Season

It can be a challenge to find personal, meaningful presents for everyone on your list year after year. That’s when we turn to the humble food subscription service–the delicious gift that keeps on giving. Whether you’re shopping for a cooking novice, a niche appetite (pickled fennel, anyone?), or a super sneaky, last-minute token of appreciation (the recipient will never know you put in the order just an hour ago), these monthly packages will give you peace of mind, or at least save you a trip to the mall.

Scroll on for our top picks.