Fun Ways to Help Mom Unwind for Mother's Day

By Jenna Pizzuta Updated May 12, 2017
Credit: Courtesy

There is no better way to celebrate your mom this Mother's Day than treating her to some rest and relaxation. We have three fun and exciting ways to help mom unwind. Plus she can reuse these gifts throughout the year!

Take Her to a Yoga Class

Credit: Courtesy

Shop: Lululemon tote, $118; lululemon.com. Shashi socks, $16; carbon38.com. Yogi Peace Club yoga mat, $92; matchesfashion.com. Mio Skincare spray, $29; net-a-porter.com.

Treat Her to An At-Home Spa Day

Credit: Courtesy

Shop: Eberjey robe, $180; eberjey.com. Stella McCartney pajama set, $425; net-a-porter.com. Gift Tree spa gift basket; $100; gifttree.com. Bose speaker, $300; apple.com. Veuve Clicquot rosé; $66; totalwine.com.

Take Her on a Beautiful Hike 

Credit: Courtesy

Shop: L.L.Bean hiking boots, $149; llbean.com. Adidas by Stella McCartney backpack, $130; bloomingdales.com. Gucci sunglasses, $400; gucci.com. The North Face visor, $20; thenorthface.com. Soma water bottle, $30; athleta.com.

