Fun Party Shoes Under $100

Some holiday traditions are meant to be broken, case in point: the stiletto. This season, amp up your party attire with unexpected footwear like day-to-night flats, comfortable wedges and sexy platforms. Like fruitcake and reindeer sweaters, your spikes may be a thing of the past once you see these chic and affordable picks!



