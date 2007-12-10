Fun Ideas for New Year's Eve

3 of 4 Kevin Cremens/Tom Booth Inc.

Time Zone Global Party



Celebrate with a culinary journey around the world, say N.Y.C. event planners Ann David and Nicky Reinhard: Each hour, set out bite-size snacks from a city in the order in which each is welcoming in 2008. Start off with champagne cocktails, and ring in the New Year Beijing-style with spring rolls and dumplings. Say bonne annee with little quiches and mini croques-monsieurs. Next, it's tiny cones of fish and chips as a nod to London's classic pub food. And finally, it's empanadas and marinated steak skewers—favorites in Rio de Janeiro. After the ball drops at midnight, cap the evening with distinctive sweets from your area, such as black-and-white cookies (New York City), mini cheesecakes (Philly), or small pecan pies or pralines (the South).