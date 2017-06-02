Wines To Woo Dad on Father's Day

What to get for Father's Day and what wine to bring to a dinner party have got to be two of the most frequently asked questions about gifting asked, ever. So, we decided to do both. We reached out to the buyers at Astor Wine & Spirits in New York City, to get them to weigh in on some seriously good recommendations for Father’s day (either to give to dad or do bring to his celebratory meal. Does your dad like to collect vintage bottles? There's a wine for that. Is he a man of the grill? He might like the fourth pick below. 

Whether you want to spend $12 or $85, we’ve got you covered. Scroll down to check out Laura Atbashian’s picks below. 

Vermentino, San Ferdinando 2015

“If your dad loves to cook, he'll love this refreshing Italian white wine that goes well with seafood, vegetarian and chicken dishes.”

Viña Zorzal Garnacha, Navarra 2015 

“An easy drinking, delicious wine that can be enjoyed by itself or with a meal. The Garnacha grape makes for a fresh and juicy red wine that will please any palate.”

Aloxe-Corton, Dom. Rapet 2012

“This elegant bottle of Pinot Noir will impress the dad who considers himself a wine connoisseur. If he collects wine, this a great bottle to cellar for another 5 years or more.“

Heitz Cabernet Sauvignon 2012

“For the dad who loves grilling or enjoys steak dinners, this rich, full-bodied California Cabernet is an ideal gift. The Heitz family is legendary in the California wine scene and today the estate is led by the third generation of the family.”

Gaston-Chiquet, Spécial Club, Brut 2008

“Champagne is always a classy gift and great for celebrations. This one comes from an excellent vintage and is packaged in a beautiful box.”

