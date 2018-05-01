The Best Subscription Box For Every Kind of Dad

What better way to tell Dad you love him then by choosing the perfect subscription box for him to receive every month?

While these curated boxes started out pretty basic, they've grown in popularity and theme and now you can find one for every type of personality. Is your dad into running every single day, rain or shine? There's a box for that. Is he more of a sit-back-and-watch-the-game kind of guy? There's also a box for that.

From golfers to man-cavers, these monthly gifts will be the best surprise your dad will receive all year long.

