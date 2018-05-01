The Best Subscription Box For Every Kind of Dad

Rachel Crocetti
May 01, 2018 @ 3:00 pm

What better way to tell Dad you love him then by choosing the perfect subscription box for him to receive every month?

While these curated boxes started out pretty basic, they've grown in popularity and theme and now you can find one for every type of personality. Is your dad into running every single day, rain or shine? There's a box for that. Is he more of a sit-back-and-watch-the-game kind of guy? There's also a box for that.

From golfers to man-cavers, these monthly gifts will be the best surprise your dad will receive all year long.

For the Avid Golfer

The Swinger Box is not at all what it sounds like (we promise)! Perfect for the dad who loves spending his free time out on the putting green, this box is filled with everything and anything a golfer would need. Choose between the gear box (apparel and accessories) or the essentials box (balls, tees, and other necessary items for the sport), and if you’re feeling especially generous, add a glove to the package for just $10 each month. 

For the Marathoner

The Runner Crate is great for dads who prizes his morning jog. It’s filled with all the things that will keep him going during training including healthy snacks and running gear. On top of the goodies that come in each box, there are also running challenges that allow the recipient to win even more prizes. No matter what, he'll be a winner.

For the Bearded Dad

If your dad is beyond proud of his facial hair, the Beard Care Club is a simple, but super useful. Every month he could receive beard balm, beard oil, mustache wax, or a combo pack delivered straight to his door. The products come in different scents and are infused with oils that help promote hair growth while softening those locks at the same time. It will totally transform your dad's grooming routine!

For the New Daddy

Aside from having the cheekiest name, the Rad Dad Box is a monthly starter kit for new dads that are just trying to take fatherhood one dirty diaper at a time. It’s filled with products for daddy (shaving cream, earplugs, etc.) and baby (dad-themed children's books, clothes, and more). This box will make any baby daddy smile.  

For the Coffee Lover

For every guy who needs the perfect cup of Joe before taking on the day, the Coffee Crate will be a lifesaver. It’s filled with North Carolina specialty roasts to keep him caffeinated throughout the day. Now he can skip that awful office brew. 

For the Home Bartender

Is pops trying to step up his bartending skills? The SaloonBox DIY Cocktail Kit is different than most cocktail subscription boxes, as it comes with everything you need to make an elixir, including the booze. Each kit includes hard-to-find liquors (goodbye huge, barely used bottles that once clogged up his bar cart), unique ingredients, and a recipe card to make four servings. 

For the Cigar Lover

If your dad, husband, or grandpa enjoys smoking a fancy cigar now and again, the Southern Cigar Co. monthly subscription box includes four premium cigars from all over the world, with a card explaining all the information he needs to know.

For the Dapper Dad

The Spiffster Club will help any man freshen up. For only $9 a month, a premium neck tie in high quality silk, cotton, polyester, or wool will be delivered to dad’s door. First he’ll have to take a style-quiz to receive the best designs that really suit (pun intended) his personality.

