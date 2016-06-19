Stars Honor Their Dads with Sweet Instagram Tributes

It's Father's Day, and celebrities everywhere are taking to social media to express their love and adoration for their fathers. From Brooklyn Beckham to Stella McCartney, many of our favorite stars have posted sweet sentiments about their dear old dads.

Bella Hadid got a jump on the Father's Day posts, sharing a pic of her and her father, real-estate developer Mohamed Hadid, having lunch on Saturday. The model was dressed in a black off-the-shoulder top and a thick choker necklace. In her caption, Hadid noted that they celebrated early because she was heading back to Europe, but she couldn't fit enough love in her post: "I love you daddy. Happy almost Father's Day to one of my favorite men in the world! I love love love you!"

Had to have lunch with my papa before Goin backs Europe..:I love you daddy. Happy almost Father's Day to one of my favorite men in the world! I love love love you. ❤️ @mohamedhadid A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jun 18, 2016 at 4:26pm PDT

Early Sunday morning, Brooklyn Beckham posted tribute to his dad, superstar soccer player David Beckham (see, top also). Brooklyn shared a cute throwback pic of the two, keeping the caption simple with "Happy Father's Day" and a heart emoji.

Happy Father's Day. ❤️ A photo posted by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Jun 19, 2016 at 3:03am PDT

Both the Fanning sisters gave shout-outs to their father on Instagram. Dakota Fanning posted a picture of her and dad, Steven Fanning, at a Knicks game. In the shot, she's talking on the phone while wearing a white blouse and distressed black jeans. She captioned the image, "I may be on the phone and ignoring him in this photo, but my dad is truly the best. He is everything a father should be and the greatest man I will ever know."

Little sister Elle Fanning, on the other hand, posted a throwback image from when she was a baby, writing, "Thank you for teaching me to be fearless. I love you."

I may be on the phone and ignoring him in this photo, but my dad is truly the best. He is everything a father should be and the greatest man I will ever know. #happyfathersday A photo posted by Dakota Fanning (@dakotafanning) on Jun 19, 2016 at 1:15am PDT

Thank you for teaching me to be fearless. I love you. #daddysgirl A photo posted by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning) on Jun 19, 2016 at 2:54am PDT

Blonde beauty Poppy Delevingne shared an image of her pop and model sister, Cara Delevingne. The group is smiling at the camera in the midst of what appears to be a pretty hopping party. She also posted a short and sweet "Dad poem" that she wrote when she was younger.

Happy ✨FATHERS✨ day to this very special human #ChuckyD #Legend #WeLoveYouPapa ❤️💛💚💙💜 A photo posted by Poppy Delevingne (@poppydelevingne) on Jun 19, 2016 at 2:47am PDT

Yeah, I think I was right... 🙇🏼 #20yearsago #myfatherthehero 🌊🌊🌊💓💫 A photo posted by Poppy Delevingne (@poppydelevingne) on Jun 19, 2016 at 5:19am PDT

Since her kids have yet to create their own Instagram accounts, Gisele Bündchen posted an adorable family picture on their behalf. In the image, her husband, New England Patriot's quarterback Tom Brady, is building a sandcastle with their two kids. Bündchen captioned the image "Happy Father's Day!!! We love you!!!"—heavy on the exclamation points.

Happy Father's Day!!! We love you!!! ❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jun 19, 2016 at 7:01am PDT

Not to be outdone, designer Stella McCartney posted a couple images to pay tribute to her father, singer Paul McCartney, whose birthday is also this weekend. On Saturday, Stella posted a throwback pic of Paul holding a rose in his mouth, writing, "Happy Birthday to my wonderful Dad!" She also shared an image of the family's Father's Day festivities, which involved a lot of fingers on a chocolate cake.

Happy Birthday to my wonderful Dad! X Stella Photo by @LindaMcCartney. A photo posted by Stella McCartney (@stellamccartney) on Jun 18, 2016 at 3:34am PDT

Family fingers... Farther's fantastical festivities.... Can you guess which are his? X Stella A photo posted by Stella McCartney (@stellamccartney) on Jun 18, 2016 at 8:18am PDT

More sentiments are sure to be posted throughout the course of the day as celebs spent quality time with their dads. Regardless of how you're spending the holiday, happy Father's Day to all the wonderful dads out there!