Here's What Kristin Chenoweth's Shopping for Father's Day

Walter McBride/Getty Images
Marina Budarina-Sánchez
Jun 01, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

This Father's Day get inspired by Kristin Chenoweth's shopping list, who despite her busy schedule, still gives the most thoughtful gifts to her dad. From acting to singing to designing to writing, Emmy and Tony Award-winning Chenoweth has quite the resume. Not long ago she wrote a book, A Little Bit Wicked, released The Art of Elegance album, designed a modern jewelry collection for HSN and now plays the role of Easter in the new STARZ’s series, American Gods. Kristin is also a passionate supporter of charities that dedicate their time and efforts to helping those in need.

Keep scrolling to find out her picks! 

VIDEO: Perfect Holiday Gift Ideas For Every Man In Your Life

 

Rimowa Luggage

Rimowa Luggage

"My father, Jerry is a private pilot and always so great about traveling to see me while I’m on the road. Rimona's Classic Flight Luggage will send him wheels up in authentic retro aviator style, " says Kristin

available at bergdorfgoodman.com $850
2 of 5 Courtesy

Beoplay A2 Active Speaker

"While I strongly and often encourage my Dad (well, both parents) not to sing, I sure do love when he listens. Get Beoplay Speakers for your home and everywhere the heart is, " says Chenoweth

available at amazon.com from $399
3 of 5 Courtesy

Coravin model two elite wine system

"Paint the town red, white or even rosé with the Coravin Model Two Elite Wine System. Pinpoint pour without having to “pop” (see what I did there) the cork preserving freshness. Sip and repeat," says Kristin

available at neimanmarcus.com $350
GoPro Hero5 camera

GoPro Hero5 camera

"If you all are like me, your Dad is your hero. Capture his heart with one of his very own.GoPro HERO5," says Chenoweth

available at walmart.com $399
5 of 5 Courtesy

oklahoma city thunder tickets

"You know he’s always a good sport so why not make him a great one with tickets to see his favorite team. The Chenoweth’s are downright devoted to the Oklahoma City Thunder. I even named my new rescue dog after them! Puppy not included. #thunderpup," says Kristin

SHOP NOW

