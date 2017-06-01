Here's What Kristin Chenoweth's Shopping for Father's Day

This Father's Day get inspired by Kristin Chenoweth's shopping list, who despite her busy schedule, still gives the most thoughtful gifts to her dad. From acting to singing to designing to writing, Emmy and Tony Award-winning Chenoweth has quite the resume. Not long ago she wrote a book, A Little Bit Wicked, released The Art of Elegance album, designed a modern jewelry collection for HSN and now plays the role of Easter in the new STARZ’s series, American Gods. Kristin is also a passionate supporter of charities that dedicate their time and efforts to helping those in need.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Keep scrolling to find out her picks!

VIDEO: Perfect Holiday Gift Ideas For Every Man In Your Life