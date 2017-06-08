Here's What Jessica Alba's Buying for Father's Day

Father's Day is around the corner—do you know what you’re getting the special man in your life? If not, no need to panic, Jessica Alba is here to inspire! This Father’s Day, we got an exclusive sneak peek at Alba’s shopping list. The Sin City actress, founder of The Honest Company and Honest Beauty, and mother of two shared the most unique products that will make the perfect gift for every man on your list.

Keep scrolling to find out how the author of the New York Times best-selling book, The Honest Life, plans on treating her dad and her husband Cash Warren this season.

 

PAIR OF THIEVES UNDERCLOTHING ESSENTIALS

"Pair of Thieves literally covers dad’s needs head to toe. My biggest gifting tip: Put it in a basket! Mix and match different sock styles (crew, no show), undershirt styles (V-neck, crew) and underwear styles (boxer briefs). Roll them up, tie them up with twine and you’ve got an instant story," says Alba.

Shop it: Undershirt, $20; pairofthieves.com. Socks, $25 for a pack of 3; pairofthieves.com. Boxer briefs, $20; pairofthieves.com.

THE HONEST COMPANY SPORTS THEME DIAPERS

"These adorable diapers are so major, they even make Dad as excited about changing diapers as he is to watch the game. Pairing these with a jersey and baseball cap from his favorite team makes the gift complete," says Alba.

available at honest.com $14 SHOP NOW
PAIR OF THIEVES DAD + KID UNDIES

"My husband raves about how comfortable they are—I’m going to take his word for it—but I can definitely see they’ve got the coolest prints. And I love matching dad and kid even if no one knows but me!" says Alba.

available at pairofthieves.com $30 SHOP NOW
PHILIPS SONICARE DIAMOND CLEAN ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSH

"This may sound weird, but I found my first electric toothbrush to be absolutely life-changing, heavenly cleanliness. It’s a practical gift that will keep Dad’s mouth healthy and keep those kisses fresh. It even comes in different colors so you can match his vibes," says Alba.
 

available at kohls.com $170 (originally $260) SHOP NOW
COMMON PROJECTS LOW-TOP SNEAKERS

"These sneakers are on point for every dad or partner. Dressed up, they're smart enough for suits; dressed down, they're off-duty cool," says Alba.

available at barneys.com $415 SHOP NOW
BONOBOS X ROCKETS OF AWESOME MATCHING SWIMSUITS FOR DAD AND KID

"Matching isn’t just 'mommy and me' anymore. I’m a huge fan of the new Bonobos and Rockets of Awesome collaboration. Their playful prints are perfect to rock at the beach," says Alba.

Shop it: Swim trunks, $88; bonobos.com. Tankini, $28; bonobos.com.

US ART SUPPLY KIT

"The gifts your kids make themselves are the most meaningful. This kit gives them a great head start. My advice: stick to a color palette to give the art structure and use Dad’s favorite colors. You can also get the art framed to make it extra special," says Alba.
 

available at amazon.com $25 SHOP NOW
TOTALLY ME! HAND PAINTED MUG 

"This year we are going to give Cash and my Dad mugs that the girls painted. Cash’s morning coffee is the perfect time for a reminder that the girls absolutely love him," says Alba.

available at toysrus.com $15 SHOP NOW
LADYBIRDPRESS Father's Day Coupon Book

"These are a classic. The kids can get creative and give Dad coupons to help with the household chores but also for special one-on-one time like a movie night, cuddle time, etc. My kids usually create the coupons themselves but the downloadable ones from Etsy are great, too," says Alba.
 

available at etsy.com $5 SHOP NOW

