17 Perfect Gifts for the Sporty Dad in Your Life

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty
Alexis Parente
May 25, 2017 @ 6:00 pm

Whether he's training for a marathon or just trying to make it to the gym after work, we found the must-have gifts for your athletic dad this Father's Day. From the latest gadgets to new activewear clothing pieces, shop the perfect gift for your sports-loving pop.

VIDEO: The Ultimate Sports Fan’s Gift Guide

 

1 of 18 Courtesy

Soar Vest

Soar $138 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 18 Courtesy

JCrew Duffle

J. Crew $128 SHOP NOW
3 of 18 Courtesy

Iffley T-Shirt

Iffley $110 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 18

Louis Vuitton Prince Wallet Taiga

Louis Vuitton $560 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 18 Courtesy

Kjus Shorts

Kjus $130 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 18 Courtesy

Fizik Cycling Shoes

Fizik $300 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 18 Courtesy

Polo Ralph Lauren Sweat Pants

Polo by Ralph Lauren $95 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 18 Courtesy

Misfit Fitness Bracelet

Misfit $100 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 18 Courtesy

Master & Dynamic Headphones

Master & Dynamic $187 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 18 Courtesy

Kelty Backpack

Kelty $160 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 18 Courtesy

Nordic Foam Roller

Amazon $25 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 18 Courtesy

Nike Sneakers

Nike $160 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 18 Courtesy

Outdoor Voices Nalgene Waterbottle

Outdoor Voices $30 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 18 Courtesy

Saint Laurent Sunglasses

Saint Laurent $229 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
15 of 18 Courtesy

Clinque SPF Moisturizer 

Clinique $27 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
16 of 18 Courtesy

Manduka Yoga Mat

Manduka $110 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
17 of 18

Adidas Sneakers

Adidas $50 (originally $100) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
18 of 18 Courtesy

LuluLemon Yoga Mat Strap

Lululemon $16 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!