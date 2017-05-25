17 Perfect Gifts for the Sporty Dad in Your Life

Whether he's training for a marathon or just trying to make it to the gym after work, we found the must-have gifts for your athletic dad this Father's Day. From the latest gadgets to new activewear clothing pieces, shop the perfect gift for your sports-loving pop.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: The Ultimate Sports Fan’s Gift Guide