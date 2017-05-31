Here's What Julianne Hough Is Giving Her Dad This Father's Day

Barry King/Getty
Marina Budarina-Sánchez
May 31, 2017 @ 7:00 pm

Julianne Hough may best be known for her acting chops and multiple wins on Dancing with the Stars, but when she isn't performing (Hough is currently on tour with her brother in a new production called Move Beyond Live Tour), she is all about family all of the time. With Father's Day quickly approaching, it's no surprise she already has her shopping list ready.

Keep scrolling to see how Julianne is planning on treating her dad this year! 

 

1 of 5 Courtesy

diptyque baies candle

available at saksfifthavenue.com $64 SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

fitbit surge

available at walmart.com $250 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

gopro hero5 camera

available at amazon.com $399 SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

id hybrid convertible jacket

available at mpgsport.com $160 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

oxo flip and fold omelet turner

available at target.com $9 SHOP NOW

