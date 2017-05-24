8 Father's Day Gifts You'll Want to Steal from Dad

When it comes to picking out a Mother's Day gift, there's no shame in admiting that you only consider options with yourself in mind, too. That fragrance you gifted her last year you spritz on whenever you visit? It just so happens it's also your signature scent. For Father's Day, dad can also benefit from your great taste and interest in grooming essentials.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

We've rounded up a set of luxe, high-end skincare and personal care products that you're going to have difficult parting with on dad's big day. Here, we've rounded up Father's Day grooming gifts that you're going to want to keep for yourself.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty