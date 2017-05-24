8 Father's Day Gifts You'll Want to Steal from Dad

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
May 24, 2017

When it comes to picking out a Mother's Day gift, there's no shame in admiting that you only consider options with yourself in mind, too. That fragrance you gifted her last year you spritz on whenever you visit? It just so happens it's also your signature scent. For Father's Day, dad can also benefit from your great taste and interest in grooming essentials.

We've rounded up a set of luxe, high-end skincare and personal care products that you're going to have difficult parting with on dad's big day. Here, we've rounded up Father's Day grooming gifts that you're going to want to keep for yourself.

Ren Tamanu High Glide Shaving Oil 

While this oil may be formulated for men, lathering up with it will give you the closest, smoothest shave ever. The oil forms a shield between the skin and razor to prevent bumps and irritation. 

REN Skincare $28 SHOP NOW
Malin + Goetz Rum Body Lotion 

Dad will find slathering on Malin + Goetz's rum-scented body lotion the next best thing to enjoying his favorite cocktail. The moisturizer is spiked with nourishing grapeseed oil and essential fatty acids. 

Malin+Goetz $34 SHOP NOW
Le Labo Santal 33 Shower Gel 

For all of the times you've wished you could bathe in the cult-favorite unisex scent, the shower gel edition of the Santal 33 makes it possible. 

Le Labo $52 SHOP NOW
Tom Ford Beauty Tom Ford Nior Deodorant Stick 

A Tom Ford stick is guaranteed to be the most luxurious deodorant dad will ever use. Infused with the designer's beloved Nior scent, the residue-free formula will help dad lower his dry cleaning bills. 

$37 SHOP NOW
Buly 1803 Pommade Concrete Balm 

Consider Buly's rich balm the Rolls Royce of hand creams. A blend of chamomile water and shea butter hydrates and soothes dry, irritated skin. Bonus: Dad can use the French apothecary favorite as a cuticle and foot treatment, too. 

$50 SHOP NOW
Foreo Issa Hybrid Silicone Toothbrush

Your dad isn't an average dad, so he deserves more than an ordinary toothbrush. The speed of this electric toothbrush is controllable, plus its sleek design makes you want to display it on your bathroom counter. 

Foreo $199 SHOP NOW
Fresh Umbrian Clay Purifying Mask 

Everyone gets clogged pores—even dad. Use Fresh's clay-based purifying mask as an opportunity to schedule in some bonding time with dad, and you know, clear your own complexion too. 

Fresh $62 SHOP NOW
Byredo Gypsy Water Eau De Parfum 

No one—not even dad—can resist the nature-inspired notes of one of Byredo’s most beloved unisex scents.

Byredo $150 SHOP NOW
Aesop Moroccan Neroli Post-Shave Lotion

When you're trying to a close shave, knicks and razor burn are inevitable. This unisex moisturizer treats irritated skin from razor mishaps. 

Aesop $49 SHOP NOW

