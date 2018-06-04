Father's Day Gifts for Under $100

Ann Jacoby (text) and Anne Vorrasi (market)
Jun 04, 2018 @ 4:30 pm

Move over moms, it’s now dad's turn to be pampered with gifts, hugs, kisses, and accolades for all the wonderful efforts he has—and continues to—put into being an awesome parent. (Or, in the cases of dads like John Legend, above, for simply being a hot dad.)

We all have at least one special person to celebrate this Father’s Day, including our all-star brothers, cousins, and BFFs that all wear fatherhood like a badge of honor. And we know it can be tricky trying to find the perfect gift for someone who never asks for presents or even drops hints as to what he might want. So we’ve rounded up a list of well-considered options that will make the recipient feel more loved than any generic polo shirt, golf ball, or pair of socks ever could. Got a spirited dad who loves to play bartender whenever friends are around? There’s something on our list that’ll charm him. And if you’re shopping for a minimalist fella who just needs to update his everyday essentials, like his sunnies, we’ve got some suggestions that subtly elevate his cool cred without making him feel like he’s taking on an fashion dare.

The best part? All the presents below are under a $100, so you and your wallet can rest easy knowing that you don’t have to drain your bank account to make this holiday count.

1 of 10 Courtesy

12 Piece Grilling Tool Set

Food Network $40 (originally $60) SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

YETI Koozie

Yeti $25 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Grooming Kit

Remington $47 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Mophie Portable Charger

Mophie $30 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Nixon Watch

Nixon $70 (originally $100) SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Harry's Face Wash & Lotion Essentials

Harry's $20 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Tom Dixon Low Ball Glasses

Tom Dixon $85 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Stacy Adams Wing-Tip Oxfords

Stacy Adams $54 (originally $90) SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Wonderboom Wireless Speaker

Ultimate Ears $99.99 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Goodfellow & Co Sunglasses

Goodfellow & Co $15 SHOP NOW

