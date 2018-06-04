Father's Day Gifts for Under $100

Move over moms, it’s now dad's turn to be pampered with gifts, hugs, kisses, and accolades for all the wonderful efforts he has—and continues to—put into being an awesome parent. (Or, in the cases of dads like John Legend, above, for simply being a hot dad.)

We all have at least one special person to celebrate this Father’s Day, including our all-star brothers, cousins, and BFFs that all wear fatherhood like a badge of honor. And we know it can be tricky trying to find the perfect gift for someone who never asks for presents or even drops hints as to what he might want. So we’ve rounded up a list of well-considered options that will make the recipient feel more loved than any generic polo shirt, golf ball, or pair of socks ever could. Got a spirited dad who loves to play bartender whenever friends are around? There’s something on our list that’ll charm him. And if you’re shopping for a minimalist fella who just needs to update his everyday essentials, like his sunnies, we’ve got some suggestions that subtly elevate his cool cred without making him feel like he’s taking on an fashion dare.

The best part? All the presents below are under a $100, so you and your wallet can rest easy knowing that you don’t have to drain your bank account to make this holiday count.

