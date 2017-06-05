Father's Day Gifts: Kitchen Gadgets Under $50 That'll Change The Way He Cooks

Courtesy of Food52
Anne Vorrasi
Jun 05, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

With so many products out there in the market, it’s too easy for one to amass a collection low-quality kitchen gadgets that seem like a fun and affordable impulse purchase at the time, but rarely get used more than once during its lifetime. A five dollar price tag does not automatically promise a good deal. We are though, fans of high-quality, thoughtfully made tools that are worth investing in because they’ll be used everyday, or almost, and are so well crafted they will easily outlast a generation and will evntually become family heirlooms. 

Our friends at Food52 put together a fine list of under $50 pieces that will either elevate dad’s daily meal-making activity or teach him new skills in the kitchen, ones that he will be excited to perfect and hopefully pass on to you. Check out a few of our favorites below, and shop the whole list here

1 of 5

Aluminum Baking Sheets

Fact: Not all baking sheets are created equal. These aluminum babies conduct heat evenly, which in turn bakes your food more evenly. The textured surface allows air to flow underneath the food’s surface, which is especially ideal for making crispy cookies. Dad’ll use these for everything from desserts to roasted veggies. 

from $28/2 SHOP NOW
2 of 5

Essential Kitchen Knives Set

We don’t need to sell you on how regularly these will be used. High quality knives from the french company Opinel will outshine whatever inferiorly made blades are probably sitting in dad’s kitchen right now. P.s. The brand also designed the knife that the artist Pablo Picasso favored. How fun is that? 

from $39/set SHOP NOW
3 of 5

Glass Butter Churner

For the patient soul who has an appreciation for seriously old school practices, this churner delivers creamy, homemade butter in just 15 minutes. You’ll be coming over for morning toast more often. 

$40 SHOP NOW
4 of 5

Walnut Pasta Cutter

Love a man (or woman) who has the patience to make their own homemade pasta. This beautiful, hand-turned solid walnut pasta cutter will help dad make the freshest noodles and is the kind of piece that will be passed down in your family for generations to come. 

$39 SHOP NOW
5 of 5

Cookbook & Tablet Stand

For all its practical purposes, we’re such fans of cookbook stands, especially this totally minimal steel beauty which stashes away easily and is adjustable to the thickness of your book or tablet. 

$24 SHOP NOW

