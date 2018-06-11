Father's Day Gifts for the Dad Who Loves to Travel

Getty
Courtney Higgs (Text)
Jun 11, 2018 @ 12:00 pm

There's no better way to make memories than to get out there and see the world. If you know a dad who's got the travel bug, consider giving him a Father's Day gift that nurtures his adventurous spirit—and makes him look good! Whether you're searching for a gift for your hubby, your father-in-law, or any of the other beloved dad figures in your life, he'll appreciate these gifts and think of you every time he hits the road for his next expedition!

VIDEO: The Ultimate Sports Fan’s Gift Guide

1 of 9 Courtesy

Carry-On Cocktail Kit

This handy little kit contains everything dad will need (minus the booze) to craft two delicious cocktails once he's up in the air.

available at Sur La Table $24 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Leather Luggage Tag

This luggage tag has both style and substance and will keep getting better with age—just like the cool dad you'll want to purchase it for. 

available at Nordstrom $50 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Graphic Image Personalized Leather Passport Cover

This beautifully tailored passport wallet is built to last. Made from genuine leather, it will collect just as many travel stories as the guy who carries it. And with the option to monogram it with your father's initials, it's truly the perfect, personal gift he'll treasure for years to come.

available at Saks Fifth Avenue $68 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Oliver Peoples Sunglasses

Whether your old man is jetting off for a tropical island getaway or packing his bags for a snowy mountain adventure (or just heading out back to barbecue), he'll need a good pair of sunglasses for the journey. These frames by Oliver Peoples fit the bill in every way. They're stylish, but not fussy, and the polarized lenses will ensure that dad's vision is just as sharp as he looks wearing these stylish shades.

available at Barney's $380 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Sherpapa REV Gear Bag

This canvas utility bag can withstand any of your dad's varied adventures. It's the perfect size to pack just the essentials for a weekend road trip, but the exterior pockets also make it the perfect diaper bag for the new papa who's not into carrying a cutesy bag with pastel animals on it.

available at Gilt $175 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Le Labo 'Santal 33' Travel Tube

He'll be the best smelling dude from here to Timbuktu with a handy travel tube of this beloved fragrance in his carry on. Bonus: you can steal a spritz for yourself if you're lucky enough to be his travel buddy!

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Sofia Cashmere Travel Gift Set

Finally, a travel pillow that's easy to pack! Your dad will love snoozing on this comfy cushion almost as much as he'll love how easy it is to pack it away when not in use.

available at Neiman Marcus $495 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Away Father's Day Gift Set

This carry-on combines function and sentiment, making it the ideal gift. Your father will love being able to keep his devices charged up with the blogger-approved Away luggage.

available at Away from $225 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Spa Treatment

Don't forget that guys love being pampered, too. Enjoy a getaway with the family to a resort—like The Ritz Carlton Aruba, which is pretty much a sanctuary for relaxation. Treat dad to a peaceful massage infused with oils from the island's Divi Divi trees or rejuvenate his skin with the tranquil men's facial.

prices start at $155 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!