Father's Day Gift Ideas for Dads Who Love Food More Than Life Itself

They say the way to a man's heart is through his stomach, and that includes dad, too. If you really want to upstage all of your siblings this Father's Day, then a tasty gift is the way to go. That's why InStyle searched the internet for the yummiest foods that can easily be delivered to dad's doorstep.

You'll find gourmet snacks and spices, plus there's a host of artisanal wines and spirits. Below, you'll find our favorite treats that will make for a perfect Father's Day gift. It doesn't matter if your pop is the head chef in the house, or if he has trouble cooking microwave dinners, we've rounded up delicious gift ideas for every type of dad.

Keep on scrolling to see some of the mouthwatering Father's Day gift ideas.

Blue Apron Subscription

Want to help dad finally learn how to cook his own meals? Blue Apron makes whipping up dinner extremely easy, providing a list of chef-designed recipes to choose from, delivering all the ingredients to your door, and supplying easy-to-follow instructions. Prices start at $48 for two meals per week, but you can customize your plan according to your father's needs.

Sweet & Savory Seagrass Basket

Head over to Dean & Deluca for the foodie in your life. The brand is known for curating the best epicurean treats—like this set, which will satisfy dad's sweet, salty, and savory cravings.

Wine Access

Dad deserves the best. And at Wine Access, you'll find a selection of the world's best wines hand picked by master sommeliers. Go all out and treat dad to a classified Bordeaux ($129; wineaccess.com) that he can add to the cellar or surprise him with a seasonal set of 6 curated bottles ($195; wineaccess.com).

Restaurant.com Gift Cards

You'll save the most money by letting dad choose from one of the thousands of locations on Restaurant.com. You can buy a $25 gift card for $10, $50 for $20, or $100 for $40. These gift cards never expire, and dad will never know you spent less.

1pt Liquor Infusion Set

Turn dad into a cocktail connoisseur with this mixing set. Even beginners can turn into mixologists with the handy tools and infusion blends included.

Movie Night Cupcakes Kit

There are so many clever baking kits on Food Stirs's website, but dad will definitely enjoy this Movie Night Cupcakes Kit. There's no popcorn here. Just everything you need to create these creative cupcakes topped with (vegan) marshmallows and sparkling sugar.

Hello Fresh Subscription Plan

Here's a subscription service that offers healthy and simple recipes that not even dad can mess up. The subscription service lets him choose from a new selection of 15 meals each week. Then, all of the ingredients are delivered straight to his doorstep with step-by-step instructions.

English Cheddar with Caramelized Onions

Who doesn't love cheese? Dad will enjoy every bite of this English cheddar, which is blended with carmelized onions. And you can find more specialty cheeses and fine foods on iGourmet's website.

