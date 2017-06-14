The Ultimate Timepiece Round-Up for Father's Day Gift Giving

If you’re in a rut trying to come up with a good gift for Dad this Father’s Day, consider a stately timepiece. You know, something that can be as decorative as it is useful. Something he’ll use every day. Something that will spark fond memories of you, you Great Gift Giver, you.

Below, we’ve rounded up 14 watches at all price points and styles—from sleek timepieces for the minimalist to interchangeable watch sets for the man who likes to switch things up.