The Ultimate Timepiece Round-Up for Father's Day Gift Giving

Kim Duong
Jun 14, 2017 @ 7:00 pm

If you’re in a rut trying to come up with a good gift for Dad this Father’s Day, consider a stately timepiece. You know, something that can be as decorative as it is useful. Something he’ll use every day. Something that will spark fond memories of you, you Great Gift Giver, you.

Below, we’ve rounded up 14 watches at all price points and styles—from sleek timepieces for the minimalist to interchangeable watch sets for the man who likes to switch things up.

 

STAINLESS STEEL BRACELET WITH EVERGREEN FACE

Nautica $215 SHOP NOW
ROYAL BLUE AND ROSE GOLD

Nautica $195 SHOP NOW
MATTE DARK BLUE

Swatch $125 SHOP NOW
BLACK LEATHER CHRONOGRAPH WATCH

Fossil $135 SHOP NOW
brown leather chronograph watch

Fossil $165 SHOP NOW
BLACK LEATHER AND CREAM DIAL

Swatch $195 SHOP NOW
BLUE METAL

Movado $995 SHOP NOW
chocolate leather

Movado $395 SHOP NOW
OVERSIZED gold-TONE WATCH

Michael Kors $295 SHOP NOW
GOLD-TONE INTERCHANGEABLE WATCH SET

Michael Kors $325 SHOP NOW
GEOMETRIC GOLD-TONE WATCH

$347 SHOP NOW
METAL MESH WATCH

Skagen Denmark $63 (originally $125) SHOP NOW
MINIMALIST LEATHER WATCH

Timex $79 SHOP NOW
GRAY AND BURGUNDY DIAL

Ted Baker London $99 (originally $165) SHOP NOW

