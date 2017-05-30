Here's What's on Sofia Carson's Father's Day Shopping List

Ray Tamarra/Getty
Marina Budarina-Sánchez
May 30, 2017 @ 7:00 pm

Blue-haired fashionista Evie, played by Sofia Carson is back in Disney Channel’s original movie, Descendants 2 (out this summer). Lucky for us, we got a chance to talk to Sofia who generously shared her Father's Day shopping list with us. With her music and acting career in full swing, the 24-year-old Columbian-American beauty is signed to Republic Records and Hollywood Records. To top off her mind-blowing list of accomplishments, Sofia is currently recording her first full album, which will be released later this year.

See below to find out how Sofia plans to spoil her dad this Father's Day!

VIDEO: The Ultimate Sports Fan’s Gift Guide

 

 

1 of 5 Courtesy

Persol Sunglasses

available at bettereyewear.com $125 (originally $290) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

jelly belly jelly beans

available at amazon.com $30 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Aqua di parma colonia eau de cologne natural spray

available at bloomingdales.com $150 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

james perse short sleeve v neck t-shirt

available at nordstrom.com $60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Father's Day Starbucks gift card

available at starbucks.com $15-$100 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!