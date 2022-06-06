15 Fashion-Focused Father's Day Gifts to Shop ASAP
Shopping for a Father's Day gift for dear ol' dad, the father of your child (or fur-baby), or whomever you consider to be a father figure in your life can be just as frustrating as shopping for any loved one. This is especially true if the receiver is someone who often uses the catchphrase "I don't want anything." Whether or not they truly mean it is irrelevant — they'll rarely drop a hint about something they do want.
For the record, it's this type of elusive behavior that causes panic prior to June 19, making us turn to cliché categories when shopping for Father's Day gifts — ties, beer, grilling tools, sports memorabilia, and the like. Granted, most dads are easy to please and, like a mother being spoiled with breakfast in bed on Mother's Day, the one on your list will likely be grateful for anything you give them. At the end of the day, it really is the thought that counts, and all dad wants on Father's Day is time with his family.
Still, if you're hoping to brainstorm something a little more inventive, or have the financial means to splurge on something extravagant this year, there's no doubt in our minds that dad will appreciate your efforts to go the extra mile. It's even possible your father has expressed an interest in fashion, understanding that quality clothing and accessories count as smart investments. The list ahead is a win-win; dad will feel appreciative and touched by all the thought you put in for these special pieces, while you'll feel good every time he wears what you picked out.
Club Monaco Maddox Seersucker 9 Inch Shorts
Upgrade his khakis with a pair of Maddox Seersucker Shorts from Club Monaco. This pair is a classic cut that comes in your choice of microscopic blue and white stripes or a blunt navy hue. And, while these bottoms may appear preppy, their design isn't exclusive to one aesthetic. Rather, because the mid-rise, streamlined silhouette comes in two neutral colorways, either pair can fit seamlessly into any wardrobe. Plus, Club Monaco is known for its quality; invest in a pair of these shorts and he'll wear them for years to come (a major selling point for the frugal father).
All Saints Dawson Ramskul Bomber Jacket
Father's Day might be celebrated in the summer, but that doesn't mean your gift has to be seasonally specific. Instead, consider presenting dad with a seasonless fashion staple, like this classic bomber jacket from All Saints.
The Dawson Ramskul's ash khaki brown color makes it a neutral piece he can pair with anything from an office button-down to a graphic tee. This design also features push-stud closures over traditional buttons (which will inevitably pop off at some point) and a seamless ribbed collar that hits a little below mid-neck. His new favorite jacket also features two front welt pockets (dad loves a pocket just as much as we do) with ram skull embroidery detail up the sleeves and down the back, setting the piece apart from the traditional, blank-slate bombers you'd find at a high school pep rally.
Express Striped Short Sleeve Cotton Polo Sweater
There's so much to love about this retro-style, short-sleeved polo sweater from Express. It's giving 1970s bowling league vibes — in the best way possible! — and the second we laid our eyes on it, we immediately thought "dad shirt." It's made with breathable cotton, so it's lightweight while still offering the coziness of a sweater. He can wear as-is or unbuttoned with a T-shirt underneath, paired relaxed trousers or ripped denim, and experiment with his footwear choice, going for his favorite broken-in sneakers or shiny oxfords.
Maple & J Men's Gold MJ Cuff
If the dad on your list appreciates minimalist jewelry, add the Men's Gold MJ by Maple & J to his collection. The stylish cuff is simple and timeless, and the thin band is appropriate for any occasion — like with a suit and tie for weddings, or with a plain white T-shirt and jeans. It's also worth mentioning that the hardware is sturdy enough to last for years to come. All the more reason for him to never take it off.
Gymshark Geo Seamless Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Shopping for a gym rat...or should we say shark? This long-sleeve T-shirt is an athleisure must-have. Gymshark's Geo Seamless Long Sleeve T-Shirt is constructed from a polyester-nylon blend that's lightweight and sweat-wicking. It has mesh structures that further enhance the garment's breathability — a bonus for dads who love a sweaty workout! — and it's fitted raglan sleeves adhere to his arm's muscles, showing off the wearer's shape. It comes in an array of colors (and we're willing to bet he'll want all of them), and because the shirt isn't your average old tee, it can be dressed down for a gym sesh and dressed up for date night with a simple change of bottoms.
Luxome Ultra Plush Unisex Robe
Style spans all parts of a wardrobe and that includes loungewear. If dad is due for an upgrade in the bathrobe department, here's an option from Luxome that's as luxurious as it looks. Aptly named Ultra Plush, the robe is made from polyester and boasts a bamboo viscose texted knit that's as deliciously soft as its title would suggest. It comes in three colors — charcoal, grey, and blush — plus unisex sizing, so you can treat your partner and yourself to a matching set.
Karma and Luck Stress Soother Silver Evil Eye Bracelet
The evil eye symbol has a reputation for warding off negative energy, and who couldn't use a shield from unwanted darkness? Combined with matte onyx stones, which are believed to promote calmness and deflect stressors, this handmade bracelet was designed to ease whoever wears it, both mentally and spiritually. But for those who chalk up magical symbols and materials to a bunch of hocus pocus, it will still make for one very cool accessory.
M. Gemi The Dritto Due
M. Gemi's lug-soled, Dritto Due Chelsea boot is as fashionable as it is functional. Its sleek design features a pull tab for easy dressing, plus elastic panels to ensure the most comfortable fit. The shoe's leather welt, lining, and sock are a testament to the company's clean aesthetic. Each pair is handmade in Pisa, Italy, and comes in your choice of either shiny black or burnished tan.
Gabriel & Co. Sterling Silver Ring with Square Sapphire Stations
Adorned with three princess-cut sapphire stones, Gabriel & Co.'s 14k band is the statement ring he's been missing. And if the dad on your list was born in December, even better. Sapphire is his birthstone, making this present all the more personal.
Taft Clothing The Backpack in Eden
Some advice? Buy your loved ones gifts you'd want to borrow. The rule applies to Taft Clothing's The Backpack in Eden, which is a dreamy carry-on that can carry it all from a laptop to a complete change of clothes. Constructed from a mix of floral embossed full-grain leather, the everyday luggage boasts a roomy interior and six pockets total (three on the interior, three jutting out of the exterior). The backpack is a conversation piece and a statement in its own right, and because the design has proven to be delectable eye candy, the brand sells shoes (a loafer and boot) to match it.
Under Armour Undeniable 4.0 Medium Duffle Bag
T-shirts and shorts aren't the only gym essentials. To complete your man's workout ensemble, gift him a sleek travel bag to cart around (or at the very least, store his home-gym clutter in). You can't go wrong with Under Armour's signature duffle; it has an entire vented compartment for his cross-trainers or sweaty laundry, two large front zipper pockets plus internal pockets for extra storage. Comfort-wise, the shoulder strap is adjustable and features a padded top handle to lighten the load on his shoulder. If navy isn't his color, no worries. The bag comes in an array of shades so you can pick his favorite.
Troubador Embark Duffle
Whether dad loves to travel or is forced to for work, either way, he could probably use some proper packing equipment. And if one bag is preferred over a set of bulky luggage, look no farther than the Embark Duffle by Troubador. It's an overnight bag designed to make organization easy with plenty of pockets, and is constructed from waterproof materials to ensure weather conditions won't ruin the hardware or his precious cargo.
Hermes Faconnee H 24 Tie
Ties are one of those no-fail Father's Day gifts, but if you're going the traditional route, you might as well add some style with an accessory from Hermes. The brand's Faconnee H 24 Tie, for example, is made of 100% silk, an upgrade from the cotton accessory you'd mindlessly grab off a display table. It also comes in a wide selection of colors, so you're (almost) guaranteed to find a shade that matches dad's style.
Vuori Tradewind Pocket Performance T-Shirt
For the chill father who likes to kick back and lay low, T-shirts are always a win. And while everyone enjoys a pack of crisp white Hanes, go the extra mile and splurge on a Vuori top. The shirt is made from a sweat-wicking fabric that's been infused with UPF 30+, so dad can keep cool and stay protected no matter what he gets up to in the sun. The shirt also comes in six fun colors like Sienna Heather and Cloud Heather to add a pop of brightness to his dresser drawer.
Autumn Cashmere Marled Honeycomb Stitch Hat
Bucket hats might be cool for the summer, but beanies are cool year-round. If he collects hats, he has to have a stitched-up number in his collection, and the Marled Honeycomb by Autumn Cashmere is our top pick in the category. The ribbed fabric makes it comfortable yet insulating, proving it's as much of an essential for cool nights on the boardwalk as it is for winter weather.