Carmelo Anthony's Father's Day Plans Are Downright Delicious

This Father’s Day, Carmelo Anthony isn’t looking for anything super flashy. The New York Knicks player, who's dad to 9-year-old son Kiyan with wife La La Anthony, is simply looking forward to taking the day off for some quality family time—and he’s already got it all planned out.

On the agenda? “Probably brunch and then just hanging out with my son,” Anthony told InStyle last week while celebrating his partnership with undergarment brand Frigo RevolutionWear in New York City. While the basketball pro will most likely opt for a hearty meal of “scrambled eggs with cheese and turkey bacon,” his son usually prefers to go a sweeter route. “He loves French toast and pancakes and all of that,” said Anthony.

My mini-me smelling fresh like dad. Sharing this father son moment to celebrate #FathersDay thanks to #RalphLaurenFragrances #PoloRed A photo posted by @carmeloanthony on Jun 15, 2016 at 3:51pm PDT

Post-brunch, the duo will keep the father-son bonding going. “I’ll take him to the park and the movies,” said Anthony. “But it’s really up to him.”