Under $50 Father's Day Grooming Gifts Dad's Guaranteed to Love 

There's only a few more weeks before it's dad's big day. This year we want to prevent you from waking up in a cold sweat the night before Father's Day and asking yourself, "Do I still have time to shop for a gift?" While a tie may be the golden standard of Father's Day gifts, we're going to help you switch things up this year with a selection of grooming essentials that dad will look forward to using everyday.

The best part: everything on our gift guide rings it at $50 or under. Keep scrolling for affordable, but stylish grooming products to treat dad to this Father's Day.

VIDEO: I Let My Dad Pick My Outfits for the Week