Under $50 Father's Day Grooming Gifts Dad's Guaranteed to Love 

Erin Lukas
Jun 12, 2017 @ 12:00 pm

There's only a few more weeks before it's dad's big day. This year we want to prevent you from waking up in a cold sweat the night before Father's Day and asking yourself, "Do I still have time to shop for a gift?" While a tie may be the golden standard of Father's Day gifts, we're going to help you switch things up this year with a selection of grooming essentials that dad will look forward to using everyday.

The best part: everything on our gift guide rings it at $50 or under. Keep scrolling for affordable, but stylish grooming products to treat dad to this Father's Day.

Bevel Shave System Safety Razor

Give dad’s trusty, well-loved razor an upgrade with one that’s designed to prevent nicks and razor burn.

$50 SHOP NOW
Kiehl’s Facial Fuel UV Guard SPF 50+

Reinforce how important it is to wear sunscreen every day by gifting your dad with an SPF 50+ formula that will shield his skin from UV/UVA damage.

Kiehl's $38 SHOP NOW
Patricks SH2 Deep Clean Shampoo & CD2 Moisturizing Conditioner Set

It’s time for dad to stop using 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner. This shampoo and conditioner set is enriched with strengthening proteins that help hair appear thicker and repairs damaged strands.

$33 SHOP NOW
Jack Black First Class Five Gift Set

Help dad get a head start on restocking his medicine cabinet with his set of minis including a shave gel, moisturizer, lip balm, and more.

Jack Black $49 SHOP NOW
Tom Ford Conditioning Beard Oil

Dad’s beard deserves some TLC, too. Tom Ford’s blend of jojoba, almond, and grapeseed oils nourishes beards and keeps hair smooth.

Tom Ford $50 SHOP NOW
Grown Alchemist Age-Repair Hand Cream: Phyto-Peptide, Sweet Almond & Sage

Not only does this luxe hand cream keep skin soft, it also reduces fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots.

Grown Alchemist $39 SHOP NOW
Fresh Men’s Skin Soother for Face

Here’s to dad never being plagued with razor burn again. Fresh’s nourishing, lightweight cream hydrates and calms skin post-shave for a balanced complexion.

Fresh $39 SHOP NOW
Bully 1803 Horn-Effect Acetate Folding Comb

Hands down, this is the chicest comb your dad will ever use.

$44 SHOP NOW

