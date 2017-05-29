10 Father's Day Cards That Will Make Dad LOL

Courtesy
Anne Vorrasi
May 29, 2017 @ 10:00 am

The older we get the more it seems that our parents treasure the cards they receive during special occasions more than the actual presents themselves. That's why it's crucial to start your gift giving ceremony right this Father’s Day by giving him a memorable note (that's also filled with some heart-tugging words of your own). 

While there are thousands of different styles you can choose, we vote for the anything-that-can-make-dad-laugh approach. Even if he appears to be the most straight-laced human on the planet, he's not going to be able to keep himself from chuckling at these cheeky phrases that will make up for any tie or pair of socks that you may have gotten him. 

P.S. Artisanal cards like these probably aren't stocked at your local drugstore so make sure you place your orders stat. 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Ratbones Skinny

Sorry I drive you crazy, dad

$5 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Hello!Lucky

Thanks for saying yes when mom said no 

$5 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Wildink Press

Dad, you're my favorite

$5 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Goldteeth Brooklyn

You're not old, you're vintage

$5 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Sapling Press

You're Good At Dad Things...

$5 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Hello!Lucky

Love ya dad, but we don’t have to taco bout it

$5 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Good Juju Ink

Bringing you hairy backs and unflattering shorts since the dawn of man

$5 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Tay Ham

It takes balls to be a dad

$5 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Cult Paper Shop

Father's Day Card

$5 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Little Lovelies Studio

World's Greatest Farter. I mean father

$5 SHOP NOW

