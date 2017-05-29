10 Father's Day Cards That Will Make Dad LOL

The older we get the more it seems that our parents treasure the cards they receive during special occasions more than the actual presents themselves. That's why it's crucial to start your gift giving ceremony right this Father’s Day by giving him a memorable note (that's also filled with some heart-tugging words of your own).

While there are thousands of different styles you can choose, we vote for the anything-that-can-make-dad-laugh approach. Even if he appears to be the most straight-laced human on the planet, he's not going to be able to keep himself from chuckling at these cheeky phrases that will make up for any tie or pair of socks that you may have gotten him.

P.S. Artisanal cards like these probably aren't stocked at your local drugstore so make sure you place your orders stat.