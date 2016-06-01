15 Father's Day Gift Ideas All Under $100

elsapatakyconfidential/instagram
Anne Vorrasi
Jun 01, 2016 @ 6:30 pm

Move over moms, it’s now dad's turn to be pampered with gifts, hugs, kisses, and accolades for all the wonderful efforts he has—and continues to—put into being an awesome parent. (Or, in the cases of dads like Chris Hemsworth, above, for simply being a hot dad.)

We all have at least one special person to celebrate this Father’s Day, including our all-star brothers, cousins, and BFFs that all wear fatherhood like a badge of honor, and we know it can be tricky trying to find the perfect gift for someone who never asks for presents or even drops hints as to what he might want. So we’ve rounded up a list of well-considered options that will make the recipient feel more loved than any generic polo shirt, golf ball, or pair of socks ever could. Know a beach-loving pop who loves to hit the waves? How about a hip shirt from an uber-cool surf brand? Got a spirited dad who loves to play bartender whenever friends are around? There’s something on our list that’ll charm him too. And if you’re shopping for a minimalist fella who just needs to update his everyday essentials, like his wallet, keychain, or sunnies, we’ve got some suggestions that subtly elevate his cool cred without making him feel like he’s taking on an fashion dare. 

The best part? All the presents below are under a $100. So you and your wallet can rest easy knowing that you don’t have to drain your bank account to make this holiday count. 

1 of 15 Courtesy

AREAWARE DRINK ROCKS

These geometric stones will keep Pop’s drink chilled, never diluted. 

available at Areaware $35 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 15 Courtesy

MARK AND GRAHAM TRAVEL CRIBBAGE AND BACKGAMMON SET 

This portable game set can be enjoyed anywhere with kids and grandkids, from the living room to the front porch, or during an oversees family vacation. 

available at Mark and Graham $99 SHOP NOW
3 of 15 Courtesy

BICYCLE OWNER’S MANUAL

Any cycling enthusiast will fawn over the latest manual from Eben Weiss, the witty author behind the popular blog The Bike Snob

available at Amazon $14 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 15 Courtesy

BARNEYS SILK CUFFLINKS  

Any stylish dad will be able to pull of these simple knotted silk cufflinks. They’re so affordable, you can get them for all the dads in the family. 

available at Barneys $12 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 15 Courtesy

COMME DES GARCONS LEATHER WALLET

Update Dad’s wallet with this sophistically sleek leather wallet from design label Comme Des Garcons. 

available at Dover Street Market $99 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 15 Courtesy

FILSON LEATHER KEYCHAIN

Dad will never need to buy another key chain again—unless he loses them—with this durable leather lanyard that will only get better with age. 

available at Filson $50 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 15 Courtesy

IF ONLY JERKY AND BEER PAIRING

Dad can enjoy this perfect combination of refreshing craft beers and savory, slow-cooked jerkies while he’s watching his favorite team make the playoffs. 

available at If Only $75 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 15 Courtesy

THE TIE BAR TIE BAR SET 

If pops wears a tie regularly then he’s definitely going to appreciate these minimalist bars in an assortment of colors.  

available at The Tie Bar $45/3 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 15 Courtesy

WARBY PARKER SUNGLASSES

For every pair of eyewear sold from Warby Parker, the company will distribute another to someone in need, so feel good knowing that you’re helping dad up his style game and helping out a worthwhile cause. 

available at Warby Parker $95 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 15 Courtesy

OWEN AND FRED BRASS COLLAR STAYS

These sleek metal collar stays embossed with the phrase “Hey Handsome” will make Dad smile all day.

available at Owen and Fred $30/6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 15 Courtesy

TAILOR AND SPRUCE GROOM KIT 

This 17-piece collection of grooming essentials will keep your jetsetting dad prepared for anything that may come his way while on the road. 

available at Touch of Modern $95 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 15 Courtesy

FAIRENDS BALL CAP 

A non-branded ball cap in hunter green to compliment any casual outfit.

available at Steven Alan $48 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 15 Courtesy

MR. PORTER X SATURDAYS T-SHIRT  

Any groovy surfer will earn some serious style cred rocking this simple cotton T, a collaboration between the fashionable menswear brand Mr. Porter and the uber-cool surf brand Saturdays. 

available at Saturdays $65 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 15 Courtesy

COCKTAIL KINGDOM STIRRED COCKTAIL SET  

Everyone seems to be a budding mixologist these days. Help Dad thrive at his latest hobby with this sleek cocktail kit, full of all the essentials one needs for a perfectly stirred drink.

available at Cocktail Kingdom $89 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
15 of 15 Courtesy (2)

NATIVE UNION IPHONE AND APPLE WATCH CHARGING DOCKS

These super sleek charging docks for the iPhone and Apple watch will live nicely on your dad's desk. 

available at Native Union $88 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!