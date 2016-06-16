10 Fragrance Gifts Your Dad Would Love This Father's Day

Father’s Day may be mere days away, but there’s still enough time to find a great gift that dad will love. A guaranteed crowd pleaser is an intoxicating fragrance for dad that’s worthy of taking up some prime real estate at the front of his bathroom cabinet. After all, what better way to show how well you really know your father than by choosing a new go-to scent for him that’s composed of his favorite notes? From tropical Sicilian lemon to spicy saffron, we’ve rounded up a handful of fragrances dad’s guaranteed to love, no matter his scent penchant. Ahead, fragrances guaranteed to put a smile on his face this Father’s Day and the other 364 days of the year.

Gucci Guilty Pour Homme 

Gucci $68 SHOP NOW
Byredo Sunday Cologne 

Byredo $240 SHOP NOW
Burberry Mr. Burberry 

Burberry $68 SHOP NOW
Givenchy Parisian Break 

Givenchy $82 SHOP NOW
Aedes De Venustas Cierge De Lune 

$245 SHOP NOW
Tom Ford Neroli Portofino Aqua Eau De Parfum 

Tom Ford $150 SHOP NOW
Frédéric Malle Monsieur

Frederic Malle $290 SHOP NOW
Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb Eau De Toilette

Viktor & Rolf $110 SHOP NOW
Chanel Allure Homme Sport

Chanel $110 SHOP NOW
Bois 1920 Itruk 

$320 SHOP NOW

