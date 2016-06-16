10 Fragrance Gifts Your Dad Would Love This Father's Day

Father’s Day may be mere days away, but there’s still enough time to find a great gift that dad will love. A guaranteed crowd pleaser is an intoxicating fragrance for dad that’s worthy of taking up some prime real estate at the front of his bathroom cabinet. After all, what better way to show how well you really know your father than by choosing a new go-to scent for him that’s composed of his favorite notes? From tropical Sicilian lemon to spicy saffron, we’ve rounded up a handful of fragrances dad’s guaranteed to love, no matter his scent penchant. Ahead, fragrances guaranteed to put a smile on his face this Father’s Day and the other 364 days of the year.