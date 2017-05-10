Behold: The 24 Hottest Celebrity Dads in Hollywood

davidbeckham/Instagram
Jonathan Borge
May 10, 2017 @ 2:45 pm

There are certain traits that, regardless of your taste in men, make celebrity guys hot. Among them: chiseled abs, an award-winning smile, obvious respect for women, talent, confidence, beards, no beards, tattoos, long hair, short hair, devotion to their other half. You name it, and it’s easy to find a gentleman in Hollywood who possesses the features you simply find sexy.

And while we can spend all day scrolling through images of dudes that you want to drool over, a particular category deserves a different kind of praise: dads. Whether you’re a fan of children or not, there’s something attractive about a guy who not only looks good, but is willing to do anything for his kids.

Prime example? David Beckham. Yes, we all loved the soccer pro and model long before he welcomed Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper into the world with Victoria. But the way in which he treats his family makes us want to fawn all over him even more.

RELATED: 10 Times Ryan Reynolds Was Bae

In honor of Father’s Day and celebrities who simply look too good to ignore, scroll down for 24 of the hottest dads in Hollywood.

1 of 24 davidbeckham/Instagram

David Beckham and Daughter Harper 

Advertisement
2 of 24 kimkardashian/Instagram

Kanye West and Son Saint 

3 of 24 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ryan Reynolds and Daughter Ines 

Advertisement
4 of 24 joshduhamel/Instagram

Josh Duhamel and Son Axl 

Advertisement
5 of 24 mrcheyennejackson/Instagram

Cheyenne Jackson and Twins Willow and Ethan 

Advertisement
6 of 24 tombrady/Instagram

Tom Brady and Son 

Advertisement
7 of 24 Jared Wickerham/Getty

Matthew McConaughey and Son Levi 

Advertisement
8 of 24 justintimberlake/Instagram

Justin Timberlake and Son Silas Randall 

Advertisement
9 of 24 chrissyteigen/Instagram

John Legend and Daughter Luna 

Advertisement
10 of 24 lirisaw/Instagram

Jude Law with Daughter Iris and Sons Rudy and Rafferty 

Advertisement
11 of 24 channingtatum/Instagram

Channing Tatum and Daughter Everly 

Advertisement
12 of 24 7dub/Instagram

Idris Elba and Son Winston 

Advertisement
13 of 24 chrishemsworth/Instagram

Chris Hemsworth and Daughter India Rose 

Advertisement
14 of 24 ricky_martin/Instagram

Ricky Martin and Twin Son 

Advertisement
15 of 24 ciara/Instagram

Russell Wilson with Ciara's Son, Future 

Advertisement
16 of 24 patrickdempsey/Instagram

Patrick Dempsey and Daughter Talula and Twin Sons Darby and Sullivan 

Advertisement
17 of 24 justinpjtrudeau/Instagram

Justin Trudeau and Son Xavier James 

Advertisement
18 of 24 prideofgypsies/Instagram

Jason Momoa and Son Nakoa-World and Daughter Lola Lolani 

Advertisement
19 of 24 annafaris/Instagram

Chris Pratt and Son Jack 

Advertisement
20 of 24 liampayne/Instagram

Liam Payne and Son Bear 

Advertisement
21 of 24 therock/Instagram

Dwayne Johnson "The Rock" and Daughter Jasmine 

Advertisement
22 of 24 markwahlberg/Instagram

Mark Wahlberg and Son 

Advertisement
23 of 24 louist91/Instagram

Louis Tomlinson and Son Freddie Reign 

Advertisement
24 of 24 Ray Tamarra/GC Images

Ryan Gosling 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!