EXCLUSIVE: A First Look at the Bloomingdale's Holiday Windows

The holidays are upon us, and that means it's time for New York City's much-awaited holiday window displays.

Before Bloomingdale's unveils its own display tonight, at its 59th Street location, InStyle got a sneak peek: This year's theme, the "Greatest Holiday Windows," produced in partnership with Swarovski, will bring the music of The Greatest Showman to life on the sidewalks of Manhattan, before the movie about P.T. Barnum and his circus hits theaters on Dec. 20.

The windows will feature magical scenes drawn from the film, made up of costumes and props embellished with more than 7,600,000 Swarovski crystals. And tonight, two our our favorites from the all-star cast, Zendaya and singer Keala Settle, will be in attendance to commemorate the unveiling.

Lauren Spinelli

The first window, titled "It's Showtime," and viewable exclusively on InStyle.com, provides an interactive experience for viewers. It spotlights the world's tallest and smallest men, alongside a ticket booth for “The Greatest Windows on Lexington Avenue." Behind two circus figures, a video wall is present that transforms from a circus tent into peppermint-inspired optical illusions. The window also includes a quote from P.T. Barnum emblazoned on glass: "When people are presented with the unexpected, there is joy." But the real star of the display? You. Visitors can become a part of the scene by pressing a button that will project onlookers' faces onto a screen inside of the set.

Lauren Spinelli

Zendaya, who plays a high flying trapeze artist (partnered with an ever-dreamy Zac Efron) in the movie has also collaborated with the Bloomingdale's private label Aqua to create a collection of gowns, skirts, and other items in an exclusive collection all retailing for less than $200.

If you're in NYC this holiday season, be sure to check out the rest of Bloomingdale's holiday display.