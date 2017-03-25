Build a Gorgeous Gift with These Easter Basket Essentials for Adults

Kids always seem to win at holidays, raking in the gifts, the candy...need we go on? Easter is usually no exception, but this year, we've put together fun basket ideas for those well past the days of believing in the Easter Bunny. Whether you're looking to surprise your best friend or indulge yourself, we've rounded up the staples for creating a chic, fun basket fit for any discerning adult.

This is one basket you'll want to put all your eggs in. Keep scrolling for the ultimate Easter essentials