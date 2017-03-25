Build a Gorgeous Gift with These Easter Basket Essentials for Adults

Kids always seem to win at holidays, raking in the gifts, the candy...need we go on? Easter is usually no exception, but this year, we've put together fun basket ideas for those well past the days of believing in the Easter Bunny. Whether you're looking to surprise your best friend or indulge yourself, we've rounded up the staples for creating a chic, fun basket fit for any discerning adult.

 

This is one basket you'll want to put all your eggs in. Keep scrolling for the ultimate Easter essentials

Basket

Because, why not? Choose a basket with an upgraded weave like this one in a grapevine style.

Easter Grass

It's a seasonal rule that every Easter basket must come stuffed with the fake grass that ends up everywhere.

Plastic Eggs

What's an Easter basket without the eggs? Whether you fill these with chocolate or loose change, plastic eggs are a must. A gold set is perfect for a more mature recipient.

Chocolate

Don't forget the chocolate. A centerpiece like this gold foil-wrapped chocolate bunny will stand out amongst the sea of candy eggs.

Springtime Seeds

Add some life to your basket—literally—with a seed kit or small succulent.

Water Bottle

A sparkly water bottle in spring colors will add brightness to the mix and motivate a fit friend through her workouts after all that chocolate.

Sunglasses

Add some style to the basket! Your fashion-forward friend will surely appreciate a great pair of sunglasses in a novelty shape.

Personalized Accessory

Whether it's a bracelet, necklace, or a tiny tray to hold it all, a monogrammed or personalized piece is the upgraded equivalent of the nametags on the baskets you received as a kid.

Beauty Essentials

Colorful, floral beauty staples, like this lipstick or this eye mask are a cute—and useful—addition to any Easter array. 

Candle

A gorgeous candle in a fresh scent is always a crowd-pleaser. 

