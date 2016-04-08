10 Images of Celebrities Carrying Eco-Friendly Totes (That Will Convince You to Ditch Plastic Bags for Good)

Adopting an eco-friendly lifestyle can be pretty daunting (even after this one celebrity busted the biggest myths about going green), but a ton of stars have shown us that we can make a difference with something as quick and easy as skipping the plastic during grocery runs in favor of using reusable totes. This one action, which requires little to no effort, has a major impact on the Earth, reducing waste, saving animals, and eliminating greenhouse gases.

In the last year alone, A-listers have been snapped upping their green game with eco-conscious carryalls at the Farmers' Market and beyond. To wit, Naomi Watts got in Mother Nature's good graces by biking (yay for cutting down on carbon dioxide emissions) and shopping with her trusty Whole Foods market bag, while Sophia Bush packed her groceries into her Feed tote, an eco-friendly option that also helped to feed children in Kenya with its purchase.

From grocery shopping trips to street-style outings, scroll through to see how eight other stars have greened their routines by simply carrying bags made from eco-conscious cloth, like cotton and burlap.

