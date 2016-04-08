10 Images of Celebrities Carrying Eco-Friendly Totes (That Will Convince You to Ditch Plastic Bags for Good)

Andrea Cheng
Apr 08, 2016 @ 5:30 pm

Adopting an eco-friendly lifestyle can be pretty daunting (even after this one celebrity busted the biggest myths about going green), but a ton of stars have shown us that we can make a difference with something as quick and easy as skipping the plastic during grocery runs in favor of using reusable totes. This one action, which requires little to no effort, has a major impact on the Earth, reducing waste, saving animals, and eliminating greenhouse gases.

In the last year alone, A-listers have been snapped upping their green game with eco-conscious carryalls at the Farmers' Market and beyond. To wit, Naomi Watts got in Mother Nature's good graces by biking (yay for cutting down on carbon dioxide emissions) and shopping with her trusty Whole Foods market bag, while Sophia Bush packed her groceries into her Feed tote, an eco-friendly option that also helped to feed children in Kenya with its purchase.

From grocery shopping trips to street-style outings, scroll through to see how eight other stars have greened their routines by simply carrying bags made from eco-conscious cloth, like cotton and burlap.

1 of 10 TrickyD/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Sophia Bush

On a recent grocery run (yes, stars are just like us!), Bush packed her burlap Feed bag, which was not only an eco-friendly option, but its purchase (of the tote, that is) helped feed children in Kenya. Consider this the finest example of BYOB (Bring Your Own Bag). 

2 of 10 AKM-GSI

Jessica Alba

A reusable tote isn't just for groceries. Alba proved just how versatile her Honest Company's Earth Day bag can be by packing it with park day essentials 

3 of 10 AKM-GSI

Jennifer Aniston

The new off-duty uniform, courtesy of Aniston—a comfy tank, fitted pants, and an eco-friendly holdall.

4 of 10 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Naomi Watts

So much green goodness in one snap—Watts traded in her car for a bike to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions, a plastic bag for an eco-friendly Whole Foods tote, and a leather purse for a woven cross-body. 

5 of 10 AKM-GSI

Anne Hathaway

All signs point to a green, healthy lifestyle for this expectant mom. Hathaway used a colorful netted bag and a sturdy canvas tote to hold all her produce (all organic, we're sure) during a recent Farmers' Market run.

6 of 10 Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

Wilde sure practices what she preaches. She completed her casual, off-duty look with a graphic screen-printed canvas tote.

7 of 10 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Emma Roberts

Your canvas tote typically reserved for groceries works beyond the supermarket. Celebrity proof: Roberts treated hers like a purse, which struck a nice contrast against her flirty chambray separates.

8 of 10 AKM-GSI

Elizabeth Olsen

Olsen shouldered a printed tote (that happily popped against her black ensemble) for a trip to the Farmers' Market.

9 of 10 Raymond Hall/GC Images

Maggie Gyllenhaal

The fact that Gyllenhaal's ginormous yellow tote can hold that much weight is yet another reason to ditch flimsy plastic bags.

10 of 10 AKM-GSI

Amanda Seyfried

The star was snapped on her way to the grocery store, but not without her green (and we mean that both literally and figuratively) tote.

