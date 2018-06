Look good and feel good with our roundup of the best products with a purpose in honor of Earth Day. From eco-friendly beauty buys to chic reusable totes and jewelry that gives back, green your routine starting now with our must-haves. Learn easy ways to reduce your carbon footprint and check out the brands that are stepping up the chic in eco fashion Plus: Find out how the stars are going green in honor of the holiday, and click through our gallery of the most environmentally conscious couples.

Look good and feel good with our roundup of the best products with a purpose in honor of Earth Day. From eco-friendly beauty buys to chic reusable totes and jewelry that gives back, green your routine starting now with our must-haves. Learn easy ways to reduce your carbon footprint and check out the brands that are stepping up the chic in eco fashion Plus: Find out how the stars are going green in honor of the holiday, and click through our gallery of the most environmentally conscious couples.