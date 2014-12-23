Want a Darker Hair Color for Winter? Get Inspired By These Celebrity Shifts in Shade

Every winter, we usually find ourselves wanting to ditch the sun-kissed highlights we worked back in the summer in favor of a deeper, richer hair color---perhaps in part due to the massive chill in the air, and our reluctance to face the elements for a salon appointment. In general, darker hair colors are easier to manage in the winter months. Because the sun (or lack thereof), isn't as strong and you aren't constantly exposing your strands to its UV rays, fading is less of a a risk factor, and most looks can be refreshed with a hair gloss or color-depositing conditioner to buy time between salon appointments. Try going for a color about two shades darker than your natural hue, like Cara Delevingne, who took her trademark blonde to a gold-tinted chestnut back in November. Thanks to the sunny highlights at her base, the color is still multidimensional, but more appropriate for the season. Ready to cross over to the dark side? Click through our gallery to get inspired by even more celebrities who traded in their highlights for the winter months.

