Want a Darker Hair Color for Winter? Get Inspired By These Celebrity Shifts in Shade

Every winter, we usually find ourselves wanting to ditch the sun-kissed highlights we worked back in the summer in favor of a deeper, richer hair color---perhaps in part due to the massive chill in the air, and our reluctance to face the elements for a salon appointment. In general, darker hair colors are easier to manage in the winter months. Because the sun (or lack thereof), isn't as strong and you aren't constantly exposing your strands to its UV rays, fading is less of a a risk factor, and most looks can be refreshed with a hair gloss or color-depositing conditioner to buy time between salon appointments. Try going for a color about two shades darker than your natural hue, like Cara Delevingne, who took her trademark blonde to a gold-tinted chestnut back in November. Thanks to the sunny highlights at her base, the color is still multidimensional, but more appropriate for the season. Ready to cross over to the dark side? Click through our gallery to get inspired by even more celebrities who traded in their highlights for the winter months.

Cara Delevingne

The supermodel ditched her signature blonde highlights for a warm chestnut hue, showcasing her darkened locks with a loose, windswept braid at the LACMA Art + Film Gala. Stunning, as usual!

Ariana Grande

The singer, who’s now known for her honey blonde strands (after her signature high pony, of course), returned to her brunette roots just in time for the winter season.

Keira Knightley

At the Moët British Independent Film Awards in London, Knightley walked the red carpet in an embellished Simone Rocha number, which provided the perfect amount of contrast to her new chocolate brown strands.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens has a penchant for seasonal hair changes, just look at the fiery red tips she flaunted for fall. Heading into winter, however, the actress traded her ombre for a deep brown bob, which she paired with choppy bangs.

Eva Longoria

2014 has been a year of hair experimentation for Longoria, who’s switched up her signature long, layered locks for bangs, ombre, and most recently, a (surprise!) lob in an all-over chocolate hue.

Nicole Richie

The hair color chameleon is no stranger to changing up her look, having gone from blonde to brunette to purple and aqua. Her latest hue? A deep shade of midnight blue. To keep color-treated strands looking just as healthy in the winter months, be sure to invest in a deep conditioner to help lock in moisture.

Shailene Woodley

Welcome to the dark side—again! After a brief stint as a blonde, Shailene Woodley returned to her brunette roots for fall, dyeing her now-signature pixie a deep chocolate tone.

Bryce Dallas Howard

The natural redhead has been all shades of the color, from a deep burgundy to a lighter, orange-tinged red earlier this year. Dallas-Howard’s next move? A classic, fiery red paired with a serious bold lip.

