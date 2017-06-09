Dad Hats to Gift Your Dad For Father's Day 

Erin Lukas
Jun 09, 2017 @ 3:30 pm

One of the most embarrassing things my dad ever did to me was pick me up from middle school while wearing a backwards black Kangol flat cap. The other 364 days of the year my dad wore a navy blue baseball hat. While the reason why my father deviated from his usual hat still remains unclear, what I do know is that his ball cap (and the go-to hat of fathers everywhere) is the inspiration behind the dad hat. The cap was one of last year’s most unexpected fashion trends that everyone from celebs from Kendall Jenner to former President Barak Obama have all embraced—along with your dad.

Trends eventually die, but your dad isn’t going to stop wearing his baseball hat anytime time soon, so why not treat Father’s Day as an opportunity to treat him to a fresh cap that hasn’t gone through the wash a hundred times? Since no one loves dad hats more than actual dads, we rounded up the best ones to gift yours this Father’s Day.

VIDEO: I Let My Dad Pick Out My Outfits for a Week 

 

1 of 7 Courtesy

Saturday's NYC Stanley Embroidered Washed Cotton-Twill Baseball Cap

A Saturday's NYC hat is a foolproof way to guarantee dad is on-trend. 

$50 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Gucci Supreme Printed Coated Canvas And Mesh Baseball Cap 

Your dad's not a regular dad, he's a cool dad so help him show it with a Gucci cap. 

Gucci $335 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Gents Cotton & Linen Baseball Cap 

For the subtle dad: a solid sky blue baseball hat that won't look out of place on the golf course or while mowing the lawn. 

$36 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

OnlyNY Uptown Polo Hat 

It's time to retire the souvenir hat your dad's been wearing since your last family vacation with a new one—no plane ticket required.

$36 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Givenchy Embroidered Canvas Baseball Cap 

For the fashion-forward dad who's just as sad as you are that creative director Riccardo Tisci parted ways with Givenchy earlier this year. 

Givenchy $465 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Nike Futura Washed 86 Cap 

A classic amongst dads, surprise yours with a replacement of his favorite Nike cap. 

Nike $25 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Acne Studios Camp Hat 

If your dad loves wearing Hawaiian shirts, he'll love the bold orange shade of this Acne Studios cap. 

Acne Studios $66 SHOP NOW

