Step Up Your Home Goods Game with These Incredible Cyber Monday Deals

There's no better time to redecorate than now because your favorite home goods stores are pulling out all the stops for Cyber Monday. Pottery Barn, West Elm, and Williams-Sonoma are offering customers deep discounts on everything from show-stopping mirrors to chic bar carts. Below, the deals you need to know about and exactly what you should be buying.

Shop the bar cart above: $239 (originally $299); potterybarn.com

Pottery Barn, potterybarn.com

20% off all side, console, and coffee tables including sale items, plus free shipping with the code "FREESHIP"

West Elm, westelm.com

10% off purchases $100 or more, 15% off purchases $250 or more, 20% off purchases $500 or more, 25% off purchases $1,000 or more, plus free shipping with the code "SURPRISE"

Williams-Sonoma, williams-sonoma.com

10% off purchases $50 or more, 15% off purchases $100 or more, 20% off purchases $200 or more, 25% off purchases $500 or more, plus free shipping with the code "SAVEMORE"

