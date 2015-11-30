Step Up Your Home Goods Game with These Incredible Cyber Monday Deals

There's no better time to redecorate than now because your favorite home goods stores are pulling out all the stops for Cyber Monday. Pottery Barn, West Elm, and Williams-Sonoma are offering customers deep discounts on everything from show-stopping mirrors to chic bar carts. Below, the deals you need to know about and exactly what you should be buying.

Shop the bar cart above: $239 (originally $299); potterybarn.com

Pottery Barn, potterybarn.com
20% off all side, console, and coffee tables including sale items, plus free shipping with the code "FREESHIP"

West Elm, westelm.com
10% off purchases $100 or more, 15% off purchases $250 or more, 20% off purchases $500 or more, 25% off purchases $1,000 or more, plus free shipping with the code "SURPRISE"

Williams-Sonoma, williams-sonoma.com
10% off purchases $50 or more, 15% off purchases $100 or more, 20% off purchases $200 or more, 25% off purchases $500 or more, plus free shipping with the code "SAVEMORE"

Williams-Sonoma Marble Rolling Pin

$81 (originally $90); williams-sonoma.com

This Carrara marble rolling pin is as pretty as it is useful, since the marble surface will keep your dough cool and easy to manage.

West Elm Abacus Table Lamp

$179 (originally $199); westelm.com

Add a little glitz to your bedroom with this mercury glass lamp.

Pottery Barn Leila Marble-Top Side Table

$199 (originally $249); potterybarn.com

This marble-topped side table will add interest to any room while its simple tripod design won't take up too much space.

Williams-Sonoma Hurom Slow Juicer

$240 (originally $300); williams-sonoma.com

This juicer promises to extract the most beneficial nutrients from your fruits and vegetables. The Hurom also includes pulp extraction plugs, a self-cleaning screen holder, two 32-ounce juicing cups, and more.

West Elm Peruvian Artisan Mirror

$339 (originally $399); westelm.com

This handcrafted, gold foil mirror will dress up any space. Hang it alone or as the focal point of a collage wall. 

