7 Reasons to Shop Rebecca Minkoff’s Cyber Monday Sale

Rebecca Minkoff is pulling out all the stops for Cyber Monday. The designer is offering 25 percent off all purchases, free shipping, and a free bottle of Essie nail polish with every purchase. Who can argue with that? If you're shopping on your lunch break (we know we will) and you're not sure what to buy, we clicked through pages and pages of Minkoff-designed goodies and zeroed in on our favorites. So whether you're looking for a too-cute cross-body bag or a leather mini skirt, we've got you covered.

Shop the handbag pictured at top: India Drawstring Satchel, $281 (originally $375); rebeccaminkoff.com.