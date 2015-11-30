7 Reasons to Shop Rebecca Minkoff’s Cyber Monday Sale

Courtesy
Alexandra DeRosa
Nov 30, 2015

Rebecca Minkoff is pulling out all the stops for Cyber Monday. The designer is offering 25 percent off all purchases, free shipping, and a free bottle of Essie nail polish with every purchase. Who can argue with that? If you're shopping on your lunch break (we know we will) and you're not sure what to buy, we clicked through pages and pages of Minkoff-designed goodies and zeroed in on our favorites. So whether you're looking for a too-cute cross-body bag or a leather mini skirt, we've got you covered. 

Shop the handbag pictured at top: India Drawstring Satchel, $281 (originally $375); rebeccaminkoff.com

1 of 6 Courtesy

Nana Moto Jacket

$449 (originally $598); rebeccaminkoff.com

Invest in a moto jacket—the style is such a classic, you'll be wearing it for years to come. 

2 of 6 Courtesy

Unlined Saddle Bag

$221 (originally $295); rebeccaminkoff.com.

Embrace the saddle bag trend with this studded pastel mini. 

3 of 6 Courtesy

Transit Sweater

$126 (originally $168); rebeccaminkoff.com

Take the cut-out trend into cooler temps with this knit jumper. 

4 of 6 Courtesy

Aliz Crossbody

$221 (originally $295); rebeccaminkoff.com

This textured mini bag is just the right size for all of your everyday essentials. 

5 of 6 Courtesy

Jennifer Skirt

$298 (originally $398); rebeccaminkoff.com

Give your look a dash of edge with a black leather mini.

6 of 6 Courtesy

Small Argentina Clutch

$191 (originally $255); rebeccaminkoff.com

This colorful take on snakeskin print will bring any outfit to life. 

