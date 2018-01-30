19 Cute Valentine's Day Gifts for Your Boyfriend

Courtesy (3); Getty
Jenna Pizzuta
Jan 30, 2018 @ 6:30 pm

It's easy for guys to figure out what to get you on the most romantic day of the year. (You've been dropping clues all year long.) But when it comes to getting a cute Valentine's Day gift for your boyfriend that he'll really appreciate, it's not so easy. But don't worry. We're here to make finding the perfect item a tad bit easier. Ahead, we've gathered the must-have items that any guy would be happy to unwrap this year. These Valentine's Day gift ideas are perfect for any and every guy—no matter his personality or your budget.

So stop stressing over what you're going to get bae this Valentine's Day. And shop our editor-approved picks below.

VIDEO: This Is How Your Favorite Celebrities Spend Valentine's Day Last Year

 

1 of 19 Courtesy

PERSONALIZED LOVE STORY BOOK

This customizable book is the perfect gift to show him all of the little reasons why he's loved. In three easy and fun steps you can have your own love story made to last a lifetime. Our favorite thing about this book is how creative and personal you can get, from creating your own characters to customizing each page. 

$39 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 19 Courtesy

PRESSURIZED CRAFT BEER GROWLER 

Perfect for the beer lover in your life! This stainless-steel growler will let him enjoy his favorite craft beers or homebrew with friends.  

Uncommon Goods $149 SHOP NOW
3 of 19 Courtesy

HEART AND ARROW SOCKS

These cute socks will make him feel all tingly inside once he unwraps them.

J. Crew $15 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 19 Courtesy

LEATHER TRAVELING FLASK SET

Help him enjoy a drink on the go in the most stylish way possible.

Brooks Brothers $368 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 19 Courtesy

BACKPACK

Make sure his accessories are at tip-top shape with this sleek backpack.

Herschel Supply Co. $70 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 19 Courtesy

SMART FITNESS WATCH

Help him stay on top of his fitness goals with a tech-savvy watch.

FitBit $230 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 19 Courtesy

PERSONALIZED HIDDEN MESSAGE COLLAR STAYS

Leave a sweet note on these customizable collar stays. That way he'll think of you every time he gets dressed.

$49 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 19 Courtesy

PLACES YOU MUST VISIT POSTER

Inspire him to travel more with this list of must-see places from around the world.

Urban Outfitters $29 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 19 Courtesy

WIRELESS SPEAKER

Wrap up this impressive speaker for the music lover in your life.

$150 (originally $250) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 19 Courtesy

FILL-IN-THE-BLANK NOTES FOR LOVERS

Have fun with this notebook filled with sweet notes that are customizable.

Knock Knock $8 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 19 Courtesy

CUFFLINKS

Ensure that he looks dapper in his suit with these shiny little cufflinks.

Paul Smith $125 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 19 Courtesy

SUEDE AND SHEARLING SLIPPERS

Keep him comfy and cozy with these shearling slippers. He'll be relaxing in style or even on the go.

UGG $100 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 19 Courtesy

DOUBLE AUTOMATIC WATCH WINDER

Keep his best watches ready to go with this winder and display case.

Brookstone $160 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 19 Courtesy

Leather Shaving AND Manicure Set

Give him a helping hand in mastering his grooming regimen.

$305 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
15 of 19 Courtesy

LEATHER NOTEBOOK

A leather-bound notebook will keep him inspired and ready to jot down notes at all times.

Smythson $70 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
16 of 19 Courtesy

What I Love About You Fill In Journal 

This fill-in-the-blank book contains simple prompts, making it easy to express your feelings. Great gift for any couple who might be celebrating their first or tenth Valentine's Day together. 

Knock Knock $10 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
17 of 19 Courtesy

DATE NIGHT BUCKET LIST KIT

Keep things spicy by having this jar of bucket-list ideas handy for your next date.

Uncommon Goods $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
18 of 19 Courtesy

CUSTOM LOVE IS ART KIT 

Give the art enthusiast a fun way to express himself with this clever kit.

Uncommon Goods $70 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
19 of 19 Courtesy

WASH BAG

Get him something he'll really put to use like this faux leather-trimmed washbag.

Ted Baker London $105 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!