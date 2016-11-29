Your Work Wife Will Love These Beauty Gifts

Marianne Mychaskiw
Nov 29, 2016

She's been with you through thick and thin, as your entertaining Gchat conversations will show, and you've never had a more entertaining coffee run, lunch break, or conference room vent session than with her. Just like your bond, these beauty gifts transcend the confines of your respective cubicles, and are guaranteed to bring a smile to your coworker's face—even if she has that intimidating annual review later in the day. Scroll down to see the best holiday beauty gifts your work wife will adore.

Clinique A Little Happiness Perfume Set

Because who doesn't need a little happiness once that 4:30 feeling hits? Slim enough to fit in your desk drawer, this trio of iconic scents comes in handy when you forget to spritz on a scent in the morning—or when the smell from Kevin's desk lunch gets a little overwhelming.

Urban Decay Total Perversion Reloaded Set

This mascara and liquid liner duo can bring that cat-eye to extra graphic proportions, and is the perfect emergency touch-up kit for when your boss makes you cry...AGAIN.

Crabtree & Evelyn Pomegranate Moisturizing Hand Therapy Duo

Keep one of these minis stashed in your handbag, and the other on your desk for when your hands need a break from typing on home row.

Deborah Lippmann Ice Queen Nail Duo

It's a tongue-in-cheek nod to that one girl in the office always complaining the vending machine has no gluten-free snacks (YES MARIE WE KNOW, GOD), but that aside, the pink lacquer and iridescent glitter combo make for some festive manicure options.

Sephora Glimmer in Her Eye Brush Set

All the essentials you need to throw on a metallic eye in the bathroom, with mere minutes to spare before that conference room holiday party.

Bite Beauty Best Bite Redux

Against the neutral color scheme and fluorescent lighting in the office, these bold hues look even brighter.

Nails Inc. Nail Candy Kit

Thanks to this 4-piece lacquer set, lunchtime manicure hour just became a total thing.

Topshop Mini Lip Bullet in Covert

Everybody's working for the weekend, but in the case you need a stiff drink long before then, one swipe of this crimson lipstick provides an instant mood-boost in time for happy hour.

