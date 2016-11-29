Your Work Wife Will Love These Beauty Gifts

She's been with you through thick and thin, as your entertaining Gchat conversations will show, and you've never had a more entertaining coffee run, lunch break, or conference room vent session than with her. Just like your bond, these beauty gifts transcend the confines of your respective cubicles, and are guaranteed to bring a smile to your coworker's face—even if she has that intimidating annual review later in the day. Scroll down to see the best holiday beauty gifts your work wife will adore.