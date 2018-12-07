Exactly What to Wear to Every Kind of Christmas Celebration

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

If you’ve been so busy with gift shopping that you haven’t figured out your Christmas outfit yet, honestly, we get it. Friends and family come first this time of year and, while we love to spoil them, we also want to make sure our outfits are on point for when the cameras inevitably come out.

If you’re looking for the most stunning Christmas party dresses or want to know what to wear to a casual Christmas party, your search ends here. We’ve put together fool-proof looks for every kind of Christmas celebration you might be attending this year, so that you can focus on finalizing that gift list.

What to Wear to a Christmas Cocktail Party

Christmas only happens once a year, so you might as well dress the part. Go all in on red, green, and gold in a classic cocktail dress ensemble, featuring strappy heels, a clutch, and statement jewelry.

Shop it: The Kooples Metallic Rose Mini Dress, $588; saksfifthavenue.com. Ellery Beton Curl Earrings, $237 (Originally $395); mytheresa.com. Burberry The Small Pin Clutch in Satin, $781 (Originally $1,280); farfetch.com. Raye Grace Heel, $148; revolve.com.

What to Wear to a Casual Christmas Party

Layering a turtleneck under a jumpsuit automatically makes it more casual, and you’ll likely be more comfortable, too. Flat loafers make this a more laid-back look, while rhinestones and a fun beaded handbag keep things festive.

Shop it: Topshop Glitter Spot Jumpsuit, $80; nordstrom.com. Lauren Ralph Lauren Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater, $52 (Originally $70); macys.com. Via Spiga Tallis Patent Leather Loafers, $250; saksfifthavenue.com. Loeffler Randall Mina Beaded Satin Tote, $275; net-a-porter.com.

What to Wear to an Office Holiday Party

After a year of conservative-leaning outfits that we so often wear to the office, it’s time to let yourself show your bold side. Rich jewel tones and lively animal prints bring the party, but your cowboy boots and celeb-loved bag show you have your finger on the pulse of fashion.

Shop it: Self-Portrait Asymmetric Midi Dress, $261 (Originally $435); farfetch.com. Isabel Marant Lenskee Metal-trimmed Leather Knee Boots, $1,050 (Originally $1,750); net-a-porter.com. Velvet Juliana Faux Fur Jacket, $348; mytheresa.com. By Far Rachel Croc-effect Leather Shoulder Bag, $365; net-a-porter.com.

What to Wear on Christmas Day

Christmas Day usually means being ultra-cozy exchanging gifts indoors — but you know there’s going to be photos, so it’s worth throwing on something a little nicer than just leggings and an old sleep tee. Snuggle up in a voluminous sweater and cold weather-plaid, plus a pair of easy-to-kick-off shoes in case you need to run outside for anything.

Shop it: Chloe Wool-blend Turtleneck Sweater, $1,495; net-a-porter.com. Burberry Checked Stirrup Pants, $483 (Originally $690); mytheresa.com. Everlane The Modern Babo, $145; everlane.com. Shashi Sky Drop Earrings, $45; shopbop.com.

What to Wear to Christmas Dinner

Toast your loved ones and celebrate the holidays in an outfit that looks as good as you feel. Bring winter favorites like silk and metallics out to play, and balance your look with a sharp velvet blazer.

Shop it: Ganni Lagarde Metallic Silk-blend Blouse, $236 (Originally $340); mytheresa.com. Vince Silk Satin Midi Skirt, $210 (Originally $300); mytheresa.com. Alexa Chung Satin-trimmed Cotton-Velvet Blazer, $850; net-a-porter.com. Yuul Yie Reve Velvet Slingback Pumps, $380; shopbop.com. Simon Miller Bonsai 15 Calfskin Leather Bucket Bag, $234 (Originally $390); nordstrom.com.