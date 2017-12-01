7 Unique Secret Santa Themes to Shake Up Your Gift Exchange

Secret Santa is a fun and less expensive way to exchange gifts with family or friends, but when you do it year after year, it can sometimes feel a little tired. There are only so many times you can gift your friend with fuzzy socks and foot cream before you start to feel bah humbug about the whole thing.

But Secret Santa and White Elephant exchanges don’t have to be boring. Spice up your gift exchange by asking participants to stick to a theme. Is your friend group into cooking and baking? Pick gifts that belong in the kitchen. In need of some stress relief? Set a spa theme and practically feel the relaxation kick in as you shop.

Keep scrolling for seven Secret Santa themes that will make gifting even more fun—plus some ideas for what to buy, no matter your price range.