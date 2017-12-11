15 of Our Favorite Looks from SantaCon NYC

Santa and all of his helpers took to the streets of New York this weekend for a special gathering full of bar hopping, merriment, and mayhem at the city’s annual SantaCon.

Red suits spilled out the doors of some of the city’s favorite bars, and lines of Santas went for miles, armed and ready for a day full of holly jolly partying. Let’s give a round of applause for the SantaCon-goers who…

Bared the snow and winds, and bared some skin, too.

Froze my ass off for @santaconnyc #FluSZN A post shared by Jeff Perla (@jeffperlaa) on Dec 10, 2017 at 6:41am PST

Modernized Santa and gave him a street wear vibe.

What an amazing night attending #santaconnyc 🎅 A post shared by @thx.az on Dec 10, 2017 at 1:21am PST

Took maternity wear to a whole new level.

🎅🏼🎅🏼 @santaconnyc #santaconnyc A post shared by Janelle Helms (@janellexohelms) on Dec 9, 2017 at 8:31am PST

Channeled one of Peanuts’ favorite characters.

Should I or shouldn’t I? #santaconnyc A post shared by Rody Biggert (@insta_rody) on Dec 9, 2017 at 8:02am PST

Ditched the milk and cookies for a new set of abs.

Thanks to SantaCon, I’m on the naughty list for life. #SantaCon #SantaConNYC #HoHoHo #DeckTheBarsWithBeersAndBruises A post shared by Logan Godfrey (@logangodfrey12) on Dec 10, 2017 at 3:07pm PST

Took a beloved Christmas song seriously.

Assembled a true Santa squad.

Whole Lotta Gang Shit ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ Silky Santas 🎅🏽🔥🎅🏽🔥🎅🏽⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ A post shared by Jeremy Zorrilla (@jeremyzorrilla_) on Dec 9, 2017 at 1:18pm PST

Won the accessory game.

#santacon #santaconnyc A post shared by Daryl (@daryl10024) on Dec 9, 2017 at 6:47am PST

Were inspired by one of the year’s hottest TV shows.

Twinned as Santa’s reindeer.

Reindeer games 😉🦌🎄 #santaconnyc #rudolph #happyholidays A post shared by @naynaa on Dec 10, 2017 at 11:35am PST

Suited up in Christmas cheer.

Santa knows 🎅🏼 #SAFTB #santacon #nyc #santaconnyc @barstoolsports A post shared by Steve (@stevediggs) on Dec 10, 2017 at 4:47pm PST

Felt a little more John Cena than Jolly Old Saint Nick.

Matched with their girl gang.

All I want for Christmas is you 🎄🎅🏼🎁☃️❄️ NYC Santacon 2017 #girlstrip #nyc #santaconnyc #litmas #timesquare #santacon A post shared by Jenny 💋 (@jennys917) on Dec 9, 2017 at 9:29am PST

Paid homage to one of film’s favorite elves.

First we'll make snow angels for 2 hours, and then we'll go ice skating, and then we'll eat a whole roll or toll house cookie dough as fast as we can, and then to finish we'll snuggle 🌟 #santaconnyc A post shared by Katie (@klogann) on Dec 9, 2017 at 1:43pm PST

And kept it classic with a beard and a charming Mrs. Claus.