15 of Our Favorite Looks from SantaCon NYC

Santa and all of his helpers took to the streets of New York this weekend for a special gathering full of bar hopping, merriment, and mayhem at the city’s annual SantaCon.

Red suits spilled out the doors of some of the city’s favorite bars, and lines of Santas went for miles, armed and ready for a day full of holly jolly partying. Let’s give a round of applause for the SantaCon-goers who…

Bared the snow and winds, and bared some skin, too.

Froze my ass off for @santaconnyc #FluSZN

Modernized Santa and gave him a street wear vibe.

What an amazing night attending #santaconnyc 🎅

Took maternity wear to a whole new level.

🎅🏼🎅🏼 @santaconnyc #santaconnyc

Channeled one of Peanuts’ favorite characters.

Should I or shouldn’t I? #santaconnyc

Ditched the milk and cookies for a new set of abs.

Thanks to SantaCon, I’m on the naughty list for life. #SantaCon #SantaConNYC #HoHoHo #DeckTheBarsWithBeersAndBruises

Took a beloved Christmas song seriously.

Assembled a true Santa squad.

Won the accessory game.

#santacon #santaconnyc

Were inspired by one of the year’s hottest TV shows.

Twinned as Santa’s reindeer.

Reindeer games 😉🦌🎄 #santaconnyc #rudolph #happyholidays

Suited up in Christmas cheer.

Santa knows 🎅🏼 #SAFTB #santacon #nyc #santaconnyc @barstoolsports

Felt a little more John Cena than Jolly Old Saint Nick.

Matched with their girl gang.

Paid homage to one of film’s favorite elves.

And kept it classic with a beard and a charming Mrs. Claus.

Ho Ho Ho it up!!! 🎅🏼🎄🎅🏼#santaconnyc #christmas #newyork #hohoho #merrychristmas #happyholidays

