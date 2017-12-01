Rebecca Taylor on How to Host a Stress-Free Holiday Party 

Seeing as Rebecca Taylor’s dresses are ideal for the holiday party circuit, it makes sense that the New Zealand-born designer, known for her rich textures and romantic silhouettes, would know how to entertain a group herself. As anyone who’s been tasked with throwing a seasonal get-together well knows, hosting is no easy feat, what with food shopping, cooking, and expertly mingling with everyone in attendance, without leaving anyone awkwardly standing in the corner. According to Taylor, the key is to keep the vibe as mellow as possible—and that applies to the guest list, too. “The most important ingredient for a great party is surrounding yourself with wonderful friends and family,” she says. “I just love funny people. Anyone that makes me laugh is always welcome to my house.”

Here, Taylor shares more secrets for a successful night.