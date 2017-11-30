These Celebrity Family Christmas Cards Are So Good, They'll Make You Believe in Santa Again

Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, it seems like the tinsel spirit has fully taken over. In addition to the sudden uptick in twinkle lights in your neighbor's window and all the flashy Christmas sale signs outside every store, another exciting perk of the winter holiday season is of course the personalized cards celebs share on social media.

Whether traditional or funky, we can count on our favorite stars to get us into the holiday spirit with their annual cards. Here, check out a few of our faves.

The Stubers

I ❤ our holiday cards! #Stuberpartyof4 (soon to be 5!!!) More today on the blog {link in bio} A post shared by Molly Sims (@mollybsims) on Dec 23, 2016 at 10:37am PST

Supermodel and lifestyle guru Molly Sims and hubby Scott Stuber put their adorable kids Brooks and Scarlett on display for last year's holiday card.

The Combses

I would like to send this Combs Christmas card to you and yours! Happy Holidays from the Combs family. May God bless you with love and happiness in 2014....and a little bit of money $$$$ :) thank you @NickSaglimbeni for the photo! #CombsFamilyChristmas A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Dec 20, 2013 at 11:54am PST

Back in 2013, rapper-turned-mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs took to Instagram to share a holiday card featuring himself and all—count them—six of his children.

The Obamas

Sasha and Malia Obama grew up right before our eyes, and that has never been more evident than in the photo that graced the family's official 2016 holiday card. The 44th president flashed his signature pearly whites in a photo alongside all his best gals.

The Duhamels

Happy Holidays!! A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on Dec 22, 2016 at 5:44pm PST

Actor Josh Duhamel and singer Fergie got animated on last year's holiday greeting—literally. The then-couple, who recently decided to call it quits, shared the card above, featuring airbrushed caricatures of themselves and their son Axl.

The Prinzes

Yet again these elves are upset that they did not make our holiday card, and have retaliated. #elfontheshelf (amazing Holiday card from @tinyprints ) A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Dec 20, 2016 at 7:40pm PST

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. had a couple of intruders take over their Christmas card last year. In addition to their two kiddos, Charlotte and Rocky, a couple of mischievous elves made appearances.

The Curry Family

NBA baller Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha have already released their 2017 Christmas card, and it's almost too cute for words. Not only are the couple's two kids, Riley and Ryan, adorable, but so are their fluffy four-legged family members.

The Kardashian-Jenners

This famous fam is known to throw a killer holiday fete every year, but their Christmas cards are also the stuff of legend. They've been shot by world-renowned photographers and features the Kar-Jenner women wearing the most glamorous gowns you've ever seen. But 2015 has been their most iconic Christmas card year to date: a stylized black-and-white shot of only the next "Jenneration"—North West, Penelope Disick, Mason Disick, and Reign Disick. There are a few more grandkids in the mix now, and we can't wait to see what they have planned for this year's card!