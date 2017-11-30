These Celebrity Family Christmas Cards Are So Good, They'll Make You Believe in Santa Again

Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, it seems like the tinsel spirit has fully taken over. In addition to the sudden uptick in twinkle lights in your neighbor's window and all the flashy Christmas sale signs outside every store, another exciting perk of the winter holiday season is of course the personalized cards celebs share on social media.
Whether traditional or funky, we can count on our favorite stars to get us into the holiday spirit with their annual cards. Here, check out a few of our faves.
The Stubers
Supermodel and lifestyle guru Molly Sims and hubby Scott Stuber put their adorable kids Brooks and Scarlett on display for last year's holiday card.
The Combses
Back in 2013, rapper-turned-mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs took to Instagram to share a holiday card featuring himself and all—count them—six of his children.
The Obamas
This family. What can I say. What an honor to have photographed them for eight years. A couple of months ago, the Social Office came to me and said they were thinking of using a family photo for this year's White House holiday card. So I thought of Justin Trudeau. I know you're wondering what the heck I'm talking about. Earlier this year we hosted the Canadian Prime Minister for a formal State Dinner. Malia and Sasha attended as guests. Before the dinner, I did a family photo in the White House residence. But later, when the Trudeaus arrived, the two families spent some time on the Truman Balcony with their respective delegations. At one point, the Prime Minister asked if we could do a photo of he and his wife with the Obama family. Click, click, click. Then, he said I should do a photo of just the Obama's. I could have said, "sir we already did one before you arrived." But instead, I clicked off a few quick frames. And lo and behold, it was this picture that Justin Trudeau asked me to take which everyone loved as the choice for the 2016 White House holiday card.
Sasha and Malia Obama grew up right before our eyes, and that has never been more evident than in the photo that graced the family's official 2016 holiday card. The 44th president flashed his signature pearly whites in a photo alongside all his best gals.
The Duhamels
Actor Josh Duhamel and singer Fergie got animated on last year's holiday greeting—literally. The then-couple, who recently decided to call it quits, shared the card above, featuring airbrushed caricatures of themselves and their son Axl.
The Prinzes
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. had a couple of intruders take over their Christmas card last year. In addition to their two kiddos, Charlotte and Rocky, a couple of mischievous elves made appearances.
The Curry Family
NBA baller Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha have already released their 2017 Christmas card, and it's almost too cute for words. Not only are the couple's two kids, Riley and Ryan, adorable, but so are their fluffy four-legged family members.
The Kardashian-Jenners
This famous fam is known to throw a killer holiday fete every year, but their Christmas cards are also the stuff of legend. They've been shot by world-renowned photographers and features the Kar-Jenner women wearing the most glamorous gowns you've ever seen. But 2015 has been their most iconic Christmas card year to date: a stylized black-and-white shot of only the next "Jenneration"—North West, Penelope Disick, Mason Disick, and Reign Disick. There are a few more grandkids in the mix now, and we can't wait to see what they have planned for this year's card!