5 Chic String Lights for Every Kind of Backyard Party

When it comes to entertaining, there are few decorations that create as magical of an ambience as string lights. These twinkling strands (also known as fairy lights) bring the starry night sky right down into your soirée, and provide the perfect amount of illumination. There’s a reason these things are on almost every home décor and party planning Pinterest board—they’re easy, reusable, and beautiful. However, you want to be sure to choose lights that will keep your party looking sophisticated and ethereal, and not like a college dorm room. We’ve collected some of our favorite, most stylish string lights below. 

Gold-Dipped String Lights

Gold-dipped bulbs on a vintage string lend themselves to a glamorous aesthetic. Plus, we love the retro-style filaments.

$20; target.com

Cafe String Lights

These chic globe lights covered by galvanized metal shades were inspired by French café patio lights.

$18; worldmarket.com

Avignon Light String

Give your party an Italian flair with the Avignon light string, which is meant to look like the bulbs found in Italy's piazzas and the Tuscan countryside.

$50; restorationhardware.com

Caged Bulb String Lights

Copper caged shades add a bit of edge to an otherwise delicate display. (Bonus: the pattern of the shade creates a neat shadow when hung along a wall.)

$58; anthropologie.com

Simple String Lighting

We love the barebones industrial look of these bulbs. Each string comes with 20 lights, but you can connect up to three strands for more coverage.

$30; wayfair.com

