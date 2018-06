THE BRAIN TRUST"I've been able to bring awareness to this cause because I know how it works from a personal level," says Whitaker whose grandmother was diagnosed with a golf-ball-size brain tumor and given less than a year to live, but through surgery and cutting-edge procedures she lived for seven more years. "I've met so many people whose lives have been changed because of it." Funds raised support the neurological reasearch and programs conducted at the Johnnie L. Cochran Jr. Brain Tumor Center at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.To learn more about the Brain Trust, visit csmc.edu Enter to win a one-of-a-kind AG Adriano Goldschmied "I Care" T-shirt signed by Forest Whitaker or another charitable star.