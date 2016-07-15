Heart Eyes* and More—Celebrities Share Their Favorite Emojis Ahead of World Emoji Day

If you’ve ever felt relieved to have emojis when words simply don’t cut it, you’re not alone. Emoji appreciation is universal and that includes celebrities. The *heart emojis* runneth over on Thursday night in N.Y.C. at the opening night celebration for Love: From Cave to Keyboard, an interactive exhibit imagined by Pepsi, where a number of celebs, including Maggie Gyllenhaal and Andrew Rannells, came out to show their love for the digital icons.

The exhibit explores the history of nonverbal communication, specifically, all the ways humans express love without any words, something celebrities can definitely relate to.

“I spend a lot of time thinking about expressing emotions wordlessly,” says Gyllenhaal, who was all smiles in a dusty pink Rachel Comey ribbed crop top and matching pants. “How to communicate thoughts and ideas and feelings without any words is a big part of my job.”

The Golden Globe winner, who is currently filming episodes for The Deuce, an upcoming HBO drama set in Manhattan, which she stars in alongside James Franco, also shared that when she uses emojis, she prefers the simpler ones. “I like the pink triple heart the best. It’s just sweet,” she says.

Some celebrities had more adventurous picks. “It’s pretty generic, but obviously, I love the lion emoji,” said Jillian Hervey, of neo-soul duo Lion Babe, who DJ’d the party. “But the wave, the ocean wave, not the hand wave, is one I send a lot.” Her Lion Babe partner and producer Lucas Goodman shared he loves the flame. “We’re pretty wild,” Hervey chimed in.

Unsurprisingly, celebs favor many of the emoji cult-faves you probably do, too. “The girl pushing her hair up, duh,” says Rannells, imitating the full-of-attitude emoji. “I’ve heard it might be a hair flip, I’m not sure, but it’s sassy and I love it.” Similarly, Olivia Palermo, who paired a light as air pleated Self-Portrait dress with a paisley scarf from Paige, shared that the dancing girl in the red dress is one of her go-tos. “I’m a big emoij girl and I just always go for the fun, bright ones,” she says. Palermo rarely leaves an Instagram caption emoji-free and we love her for it.

Victoria's Secret model, Taylor Swift BFF, and apparent nerd-at-heart, Martha Hunt loves the smiley wearing glasses, calling it "nerdy chic" and fellow VS girl Chanel Iman is all about the hand making the peace sign, and any other love and happiness-related emojis. Victoria's Secret models, they're just like us!

The free exhibit, which highlights moments in nonverbal communication history, like hieroglyphics, sign language, and silent film (narrated by Gyllenhaal), is open to the public from 10:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17 at 433 Broadway in New York City.