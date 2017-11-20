9 Celebrities Winning the Elf on the Shelf Game

‘Tis the season! You’ve probably started setting up your holiday decorations, lining up stockings by the fireplace, and turning your home into a festive wonderland. Now there’s one thing left to do: give your Elves a place on the Shelf.

Since it became wildly popular a few holiday seasons back, the Christmas game has won over everyone with Internet access and more than a few celebrity moms. Not exactly sure what this viral fad is? Check out our ultimate guide. And now that you do, it’s time to join in on the fun and get inspired by the Elf on the Shelf's biggest celebrity devotees.

Keep reading to see the crazy shenanigans our favorites stars and their elves are getting into.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Looks like the elves got into my fave stash of makeup from @ashleytisdale - I'm going to have to have a talk with them!!! 💄 @bhcosmetics #elfontheshelf #illuminatebyashley A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Dec 5, 2016 at 7:19pm PST

Possibly the queen of Elf on the Shelf, the FoodStirs founder and former vampire slayer has taken her elves everywhere, from a mini game of Twister to her own stash of makeup.

Alyssa Milano

Mission accomplished. #elfontheshelf 🎄🚁 A post shared by Alyssa Milano (@milano_alyssa) on Dec 10, 2016 at 2:48pm PST

The actress set the bar really high with her Elf on the Shelf game, perfectly positioning the little helers on a toy helicopter hanging from the ceiling.

Busy Philipps

Last night, the elves walked the red carpet at the Star Wars Rogue One premiere, obviously. #elfontheshelf A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Dec 11, 2016 at 9:53am PST

Philipps is another celebrity mom who might have more fun with her elves than her children do. We bet Birdie, 9, and Cricket, 4, found their mom’s mini red carpet arrangement hilarious.

Kelly Clarkson

Elf on the shelf is back! River found two elves hiding in our tree! Where will they be tomorrow? #ElfOnTheShelf #MagicWinsEveryTime A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Nov 25, 2016 at 1:01pm PST

The Love So Soft singer played hide-and-go seek with daughter River, 3, sneaking the elves into the family’s embellished Christmas tree.

Kevin Jonas

Rollin into December like... A post shared by Kevin Jonas (@kevinjonas) on Dec 6, 2015 at 7:59am PST

The former Jo Bro and dad of two joined in—he had his smiley elf drive Barbie's hot pink car in style.

Tori Spelling

I’ve seen so many cute #elfontheshelf ideas lately! So many creative ones… Head 2 my blog ToriSpelling.com to see my faves including this cute one from @britandco A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Dec 5, 2016 at 11:50am PST

The former 90210 star and mom of five added a sweet touch to her Elf on the Shelf. Forget the snow and jump in some rainbow sprinkles!

Behati Prinsloo

Yaaassss and so it begins!!!!! Thanks Dixie 👼🏼 @lilyaldridge - someone is always watching 👀 hehe A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Dec 14, 2016 at 10:07am PST

The Victoria’s Secret Angel and expecting mom is more than ready for her elf to take on the holidays “Yaaassss and so it begins!!!!!” she wrote on Instagram.

Melissa Joan Hart

They are back! Thanks Mrs Claud for helping Snowflake get her magic back! @elfontheshelf A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart) on Dec 7, 2016 at 6:44am PST

The Melissa and Joey actress put her elves in their natural habitat—working for Mr. and Mrs. Claus in Santa's workshop!

Victoria Beckham

The former Spice Girl shared an Instagram Stories shot of her 6-year-old daughter, Harper, pointing at her elf.