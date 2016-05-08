Horsing Around! Here's How Celebrities Watched the 2016 Kentucky Derby

Whether they were cheering on the competitors at Churchill Downs, at a Derby party, or in front of their TV, here's how our favorite celebrities watched Nyquist take home the prize in the biggest two-minute race of the year. Prepare yourself for men in dapper suits, women in big hats, and rained-on ensembles.
1. LADY ANTEBELLUM
The Lady Antebellum crew braved the rain to sing the National Anthem a cappella. They may have gotten drenched, but they still looked great.
2. KATE UPTON
Model Kate Upton snapped a photo of Destin taking to the track.
3. BETHENNY FRANKEL
Real Housewives star Bethenny Frankel hosted a party at Empire City Casino in Yonkers (word on the street is that there was also a Derby hat contest).
4. MIRA SORVINO
The always stunning Mira Sorvino shared a picture of herself in a vintage netted black hat in the stands—sheer perfection.
5. TARA LIPINSKI
Former Olympic ice skater Tara Lipinski took a moment to pose with the Stanley Cup amidst her live commentary for NBC.
6. JOEY FATONE
Joey Fatone took to Twitter to announce that it was his 16th year attending the event. How's that for a loyal fan?
Well it's that time again ! derby time !!! pretty amazing that it will be my 16th year going ! I am always looking forward to it!— Joey Fatone (@realjoeyfatone) May 5, 2016
7. ADRIAN GRENIER
Actor Adrian Grenier tweeted a zoomed-in photo of one of the race favorites.
8. ANNASOPHIA ROBB
Don't let AnnaSophia Robb's role on Mercy Street fool you—this actress splits her time between work and college. She took a break from studying for final exams to post a photo of herself in a Snapchat—filtered hat, proving you don't have to actually be at the event to have a little fun.