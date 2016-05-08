Horsing Around! Here's How Celebrities Watched the 2016 Kentucky Derby

Whether they were cheering on the competitors at Churchill Downs, at a Derby party, or in front of their TV, here's how our favorite celebrities watched Nyquist take home the prize in the biggest two-minute race of the year. Prepare yourself for men in dapper suits, women in big hats, and rained-on ensembles.

1. LADY ANTEBELLUM

The Lady Antebellum crew braved the rain to sing the National Anthem a cappella. They may have gotten drenched, but they still looked great.

What a CRAZY way to sing the National Anthem!!! A moment we will never forget @kentuckyderby! And I've never been more thankful for a hat!! 🐎🌧👒🙏🏻 A photo posted by Hillary Scott (@hillaryscottla) on May 7, 2016 at 2:50pm PDT

2. KATE UPTON

Model Kate Upton snapped a photo of Destin taking to the track.

#destin #kentuckyderby A photo posted by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on May 7, 2016 at 3:35pm PDT

3. BETHENNY FRANKEL

Real Housewives star Bethenny Frankel hosted a party at Empire City Casino in Yonkers (word on the street is that there was also a Derby hat contest).

Hats off to Derby Day @empireccasino #gameonempire #kyderby #getoffmyjockey A photo posted by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on May 7, 2016 at 3:28pm PDT

4. MIRA SORVINO

The always stunning Mira Sorvino shared a picture of herself in a vintage netted black hat in the stands—sheer perfection.

It's a beautiful day at #theraces #derbyday we are waiting with excitement for the big race!! Went with a #vintagehat both days #kentuckyderby @kentuckyderby #talkderbytome A photo posted by Mira Sorvino (@mirasorvino) on May 7, 2016 at 1:28pm PDT

5. TARA LIPINSKI

Former Olympic ice skater Tara Lipinski took a moment to pose with the Stanley Cup amidst her live commentary for NBC.

Well this might be my favorite celeb passing through on the red carpet 🏒 @nhl #kyderby @nbcsports A photo posted by Tara Lipinski (@taralipinski) on May 7, 2016 at 11:18am PDT

6. JOEY FATONE

Joey Fatone took to Twitter to announce that it was his 16th year attending the event. How's that for a loyal fan?

Well it's that time again ! derby time !!! pretty amazing that it will be my 16th year going ! I am always looking forward to it! — Joey Fatone (@realjoeyfatone) May 5, 2016

7. ADRIAN GRENIER

Actor Adrian Grenier tweeted a zoomed-in photo of one of the race favorites.

8. ANNASOPHIA ROBB

Don't let AnnaSophia Robb's role on Mercy Street fool you—this actress splits her time between work and college. She took a break from studying for final exams to post a photo of herself in a Snapchat—filtered hat, proving you don't have to actually be at the event to have a little fun.