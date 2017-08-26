Celebrate National Dog Day By Making Your Pooch These DIY Accessories!

Lia Griffith
Tessa Trudeau
Aug 26, 2017 @ 9:00 am

Let's be real here: who doesn't love dogs? Here at InStyle, we are obsessed with pups of all shapes and sizes, so naturally we are celebrating National Dog Day today, Aug. 26.

Besides showering your doggo in hugs and kisses, you may want to do something extra special to celebrate their existence, because honestly, they are a blessing. Read below for four ideas for easy DIY accessories that your pooch will love. These are sure to have their tail wagging!

Simple Rope Dog Toy

Simple Rope Dog Toy

If your dog loves toys (okay, which dog doesn't?), this easy-to-make rope toy is perfect for playing tug of war with your pupper! Pick your favorite color of rope, or mix and match!

DIY TECHNICOLOR DOG LEASH

DIY TECHNICOLOR DOG LEASH

Buy a regular old leash and turn it into something amazing with this tutorial that teaches you how to dye it. Your dog will be the most stylish pup on the block.

DIY Dog Food Station with Storage

DIY Dog Food Station with Storage

Dogs can be pretty messy when eating (hey, so can we!), but this DIY food station will help with that. Plus, it provides ample storage space to keep all of your pup's food and treats.

4 of 4 Lia Griffith

Braided Rope Dog Leash with Leather Details

This braided rope dog leash is so cute and chic. We love the leather details, and especially that fun tassel! 

