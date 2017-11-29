Here's How You Can Contribute to Save the Children Just By Taking a Selfie 

December has not even commenced, and yet we are knee-deep in holiday preparations. If anyone else has passed their own personal threshold for online shopping, say aye! Amidst the bustle of the busiest time of year, it’s easy (practically effortless, even) to be absorbed with your own schedule and multiple to-do lists. But there are simple, one-step ways to give back, such as through Bulgari’s #SeeMyWish campaign.

VIDEO: Watch Jasmine Sanders' Bulgari Campaign

Launched globally on November 20th in awareness of Universal Children’s Day, Bulgari will donate $1 to Save The Children each time the brand’s own video is socially shared. They will also donate $1 for a closed-eyes wish selfie. To repeat, you can be a charitable soul while channeling your master selfie skills! Bulgari and Save The Children have collaborated since 2009 and have raised over $70M to raise up marginalized children all over the world, in 33 countries to be exact.

Below are some of your favorite celebs that have already posted their best headshots for this incredible campaign. Hopefully, they inspire you to use your own social media and spread the word!