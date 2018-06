6 of 7 Tony Barson/WireImage

The Lowdown on Lash Extensions



What They Are Individual lashes (most are synthetic, some are real) are applied by certified professionals at salons and spas. Brands to look for include Shu Uemura, Novalash and Xtreme Lashes.

How Much They Cost These are an investment: $250 to $500, depending on where you go.

How They're Applied A technician chooses the most flattering length for your eyes and bonds 60 to 80 lashed to your own lashes (not eyelids) using medical-grade glue.

How Long They Last A month with proper maintenance: Remove eye makeup gently with a cotton swab, don't rub your eyes, and don't sleep on your face.

How They Come Off Natural lashes shed after 90 days, so extensions fall out when real lashes do. If you want to remove them, "don't pull them out yourself," says N.Y.C. ophthalmologist Alfred Kulik. "Go to a professional."